BSF, Punjab police recover drone in Tarn Taran, intensify crackdown on cross-border smuggling

Punjab Police and BSF recovered a DJI AIR 3S drone from a Tarn Taran field, continuing their crackdown on narco-drones. Similar recoveries occurred in Amritsar and Ferozepur, where BSF also seized a Glock pistol and heroin, thwarting cross-border smuggling attempts from Pakistan.

Vinaykumar Patil
ANI |Published: Mar 9, 2025, 5:55 PM IST

Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], March 9 (ANI): In a joint operation, the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) have recovered a drone from a farming field in a border village in the Tarn Taran district.

"Continuing its crackdown on narco-drones, vigilant BSF troops in collaboration with Punjab Police added one more drone to its seizure haul," said a statement issued by the BSF on Sunday.
"Yesterday evening, based on reliable input, a joint search operation of BSF and Punjab police led to the recovery of 01 DJI AIR 3S at about 07:01 PM from a farming field adjacent to the village of Dal in the district of Tarn Taran," the statement added.

The BSF said that robust technical countermeasures were deployed in the border area to thwart the drones flying from across the border with Pakistan.
On March 4, the BSF recovered a drone from a farming field adjacent to the district of Amritsar.

PRO, BSF said in a statement, "Continuing its crackdown on narco-drones, vigilant BSF troops added one more drone to its seizure haul today. A search operation led to the recovery of One DJI AIR 3S at about 11:05 AM from a farming field adjacent to the village - Wan in the district Amritsar"

"Robust technical countermeasures deployed on border and diligent efforts of BSF troops thwarted yet more smuggling attempts and intrusions of illicit drones from across the border," the PRO added.

Last month, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a pistol and a packet of suspected heroin during separate operations conducted in the border area of the Ferozepur district, Punjab.

The recoveries were made based on intelligence inputs provided by the BSF intelligence wing, which thwarted a potential smuggling attempt from across the border, said the BSF.
According to the BSF, on the evening of February 28, 2025, BSF troops conducted a search operation in an agricultural field near Tindiwala village under Sadar police station. During the operation, they recovered a packet containing one Glock pistol.

The pistol was wrapped in white adhesive tape and had an iron hook attached to it. The recovery highlights the ongoing efforts of the BSF to curb illegal activities along the border. (ANI)

