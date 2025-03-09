TDP MP offers Rs 50,000 for 3rd girl child, cow for boy; CM Naidu extends maternity leave for all births

TDP MP Kalisetty Appalanaidu announced incentives for women having a third child—₹50,000 for a girl and a cow for a boy. CM Chandrababu Naidu also extended maternity leave for all deliveries. The move aims to promote population growth and women's empowerment in Andhra Pradesh.

TDP MP offers Rs 50,000 for 3rd girl child, cow for boy; CM Naidu extends maternity leave for all births vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
ANI |Published: Mar 9, 2025, 5:39 PM IST

Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party MP from Vizianagaram Kalisetty Appalanaidu offered incentives to women who give birth to a third child, according to the Information & Public Relations Department statement, Andhra Pradesh.

This announcement has gone viral on social media, particularly being posted on WhatsApp by party activists and his fans in his native mandal, Ranasthalam, with many praising the MP's efforts to promote women's empowerment and population growth.

Appalanaidu's offer includes a payment of Rs 50,000 from his salary if the third child is a girl and a cow if the child is a boy. Addressing a meeting at Rajiv Sports compound in Vizianagaram on the occasion of International Women's Day, the Vizianagaram MP said, "If a woman gives birth to a third child who is a girl, Rs 50,000 will be paid to her from my salary, and if that child is a boy, a cow will be handed over to her."

This move is seen as a revolutionary decision, promoting population growth and empowering women. Appalanaidu is receiving fervent acclaim for his offer from none other than the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Appalanaidu's offer comes against the backdrop of the Chief Minister of the State's call for steps to be taken for population growth. Along with the offers both of them made for having a third child.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has also announced that women employees will be granted maternity leave for all child deliveries, regardless of the number of children. This move aims to support women in the workforce and promote family growth.

Naidu, at a program organised at Markapur in Prakasam district on the occasion of International Women's Day, announced about the maternity leave. The Chief Minister has sent a strong message that all women should have as many children as possible. Also, the statement said that the Chief Minister clarified a doubt expressed by a constable to the Home Minister on Friday about whether maternity leave will be granted for women employees irrespective of the number of child deliveries.

Till now, women employees are getting maternity leave for six months each with full pay only for two deliveries, but now the Chief Minister announced that irrespective of the number of children a woman employee has maternity leave will be granted for all the parturitions. Accordingly, the Vizianagaram MP, Kalisetti Appalanaidu, has announced incentives for those who are having a third child. (ANI)

