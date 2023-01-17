What are PM Modi, FM Sitharaman hiding: Congress on Narayan Rane's 'recession' remark

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) minister Narayan Rane, on Monday, said that if India faces an economic recession, it will happen only after June; however, the central government was trying to avoid the situation.

In his latest attack, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asked what are Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hiding from the country, in response to Union Minister Narayan Rane's remarks indicating that India may witness an economic slowdown after June.

On Monday, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) minister Narayan Rane said that if India faces an economic recession, it will happen only after June; however, the central government was trying to avoid the situation. He mentioned that developed countries are already witnessing economic downturns.

Ramesh took to Twitter and asked, "Narayan Rane, Union Cabinet Minister of MSMEs, which has been destroyed since 2014, forecasted recession in India after six months. Rane said this in Pune at a G20 gathering. What are the PM & FM hiding from the country?"

Rane made his remarks after launching the G20's first Infrastructure Working Group (IWG). India currently holds the G20 grouping's presidency.

"Being in Cabinet, we have access to some information, and whatever advice we receive from PM Modiji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), we can say that there is an economic recession in major countries. It is a fact," said Rane.

"To ensure India is not impacted or to stop (the anticipated economic slowdown) after June, Modiji and the Center are working to make sure the slowdown does not impact the people of the country," Rane added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Security Breach at Bharat Jodo Yatra as man hugs Rahul Gandhi in Punjab's Hoshiarpur; gets pulled away

Also Read: 'Pot is calling kettle black': Punjab CM hits back at Rahul Gandhi over 'remote control CM' jibe

Also Read: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reveals about her mother Sonia's 'struggle'