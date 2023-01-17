Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Pot is calling kettle black': Punjab CM hits back at Rahul Gandhi over 'remote control CM' jibe

    The Punjab CM said that the Congress leader has forgotten that "hands of his family are drenched with murder of democracy in the country and people will never forgive them for this sin".

    First Published Jan 17, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

    A day after Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi took "remote control CM" jibe at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the latter on Tuesday slammed Rahul Gandhi saying that he had no moral right to say anything on this issue. The Punjab CM said that he was elected by the people of Punjab, "unlike Charanjit Singh Channi who was appointed by Rahul Gandhi".

    Taking strong exception over comments of Rahul Gandhi during his visit to the state, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann quipped that the "pot is calling kettle black" by issuing such baseless statements.

    The Punjab CM said that Rahul Gandhi has no moral right to say anything about democracy or democratic norms reminding the Gandhi scion that he has been elected Chief Minister by the people of Punjab who had given a whopping mandate in favour of their party.

    He said that unlike Charanjit Singh Channi, "who was made Chief Minister by Rahul Gandhi", he has been chosen by people to serve them.

    CM Mann further said that little knowledge is always dangerous and that is what Rahul Gandhi is proving by issuing baseless statements in the state.

    "Congress had caused irreparable damage to democratic norms by running the Chief Ministers like puppets. Rahul Gandhi should peep into his conscience before making any statement on the issue," he added.

    Recalling the sacking of former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, CM Mann said, "Not a long time ago Rahul had himself dislodged Captain Amarinder Singh from Chief Ministership and humiliated him."

    The Punjab CM said that the Congress leader has forgotten that "hands of his family are drenched with murder of democracy in the country and people will never forgive them for this sin".

    On Monday, the Wayanad MP took a swipe at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, saying that he should run the state from Punjab instead of being a "remote control".

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
