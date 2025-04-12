Career

Fruit Seller's Son Builds ₹300 Cr Ice Cream Empire

The story of hard work of ice cream maker Raghunandan Kamat

Raghunandan Kamat was born into a simple family in a small village in Karnataka. His father used to sell fruits. The beginning of life was very full of struggles.

Reached Mumbai at the age of 15

In search of a better life, Raghunandan Kamat came to Mumbai at the age of just 15. His father was already selling fruits here.

Was not interested in studies

Raghunandan Kamat was not interested in studies, but he had the passion to work since childhood.

Started with grandfather's small shop

Raghunandan Kamat started selling ice cream from his grandfather's old shop. His real journey started from here.

Opened the first ice cream shop in 1984

Raghunandan Kamat started his first shop in Vile Parle, Mumbai with four employees. Today this brand is counted among the big ice cream companies in the country.

Created a different identity for his ice cream with fruit flavors

Raghunandan Kamat started a new trend by mixing the flavors of fruits like mango, jackfruit, watermelon in ice cream. This became his biggest specialty.

No advertising, no promotion, success came from unique fresh taste

According to Raghunandan Kamat, he never promoted his ice cream. Its taste is its real identity. Which led to success.

Received the first big honor in 1986

When West Indies veteran cricketer Vivian Richards praised his ice cream in a show, Raghunandan Kamat's hard work got real recognition.

Today a 3 billion rupee company

Raghunandan Kamat today has an empire of 3 billion rupees. More than 125 ice cream flavors are offered to customers in more than 135 stores.

If the hard work is true, then every dream can be fulfilled

Raghunandan Kamat's story teaches that if intentions are strong and hard work is true, then every dream can be fulfilled.

