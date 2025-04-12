Career
Raghunandan Kamat was born into a simple family in a small village in Karnataka. His father used to sell fruits. The beginning of life was very full of struggles.
In search of a better life, Raghunandan Kamat came to Mumbai at the age of just 15. His father was already selling fruits here.
Raghunandan Kamat was not interested in studies, but he had the passion to work since childhood.
Raghunandan Kamat started selling ice cream from his grandfather's old shop. His real journey started from here.
Raghunandan Kamat started his first shop in Vile Parle, Mumbai with four employees. Today this brand is counted among the big ice cream companies in the country.
Raghunandan Kamat started a new trend by mixing the flavors of fruits like mango, jackfruit, watermelon in ice cream. This became his biggest specialty.
According to Raghunandan Kamat, he never promoted his ice cream. Its taste is its real identity. Which led to success.
When West Indies veteran cricketer Vivian Richards praised his ice cream in a show, Raghunandan Kamat's hard work got real recognition.
Raghunandan Kamat today has an empire of 3 billion rupees. More than 125 ice cream flavors are offered to customers in more than 135 stores.
Raghunandan Kamat's story teaches that if intentions are strong and hard work is true, then every dream can be fulfilled.
