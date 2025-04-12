user
Aishwarya Rai gets emotional as Jaya Bachchan welcomes Her to the Bachchan's family

Aishwarya Rai's emotional moment went viral, where Jaya Bachchan warmly welcomed her into the family with heartfelt words. 

Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Apr 12, 2025, 7:50 PM IST

A touching video from 2007 has resurfaced, capturing Jaya Bachchan's heartfelt welcome to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan into the Bachchan family. The clip, taken during the Filmfare Awards, shows Jaya praising Aishwarya's values, dignity, and grace as she officially welcomed her as her future daughter-in-law. Her words, "I welcome you to the family, I love you," left Aishwarya visibly emotional, creating a moment cherished by fans.

Jaya Bachchan has often spoken about Aishwarya's ability to blend effortlessly into the family. On a popular talk show, she highlighted Aishwarya's humility and grace, noting how she never pushed herself forward despite being a global star. Jaya's admiration for Aishwarya's strong values and adaptability has been a recurring theme in her public statements.

The resurfaced video has reignited admiration for the bond between Aishwarya and her in-laws. Fans have praised the genuine affection and respect shared within the Bachchan family. The clip also serves as a reminder of the warmth and unity that marked Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan's highly publicized wedding in 2007.

 

This emotional moment highlights the importance of familial bonds and mutual respect. Jaya Bachchan's heartfelt words and Aishwarya's teary-eyed reaction reflect the strong foundation of love and support within the Bachchan household. The video continues to resonate with fans, celebrating the enduring connection between Aishwarya and her family.

