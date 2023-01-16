Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reveals about her mother Sonia's 'struggle'

    The Congress leader said that she was raised by two brave and strong women, her grandmother Indira Gandhi and her mother, Sonia Gandhi, at a women-centric convention organised by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee in the state.

    First Published Jan 16, 2023, 6:41 PM IST

    In her initial days, Sonia Gandhi struggled to learn Indian traditions and disliked politics, her daughter and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Monday, January 16, 2023. 

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra recalled how Indira Gandhi lost her 33-year-old son when she was eight. But the very next day after Sanjay Gandhi's death, she went to work to serve the nation, and that was the sense of duty and her 'inner shakti.' Indira Gandhi continued to serve the country until she died. Italy-born Sonia Gandhi fell in love with Rajiv Gandhi when she was 21 years old, said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. 

    "She (Sonia) travelled to India all the way from Italy to marry him. She struggled to understand our customs. She learned Indian customs. She imbibed everything from Indiraji and lost her husband at 44. 

    Even though she disliked politics, she chose to serve the nation, and she served it all her life till today, she is 76 years old," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. 

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she learned a 'very important thing' from Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and hundreds of common women who face daily challenges.

    "No matter what happens in your life, no matter how big a tragedy you face, how deep your struggles are...whether at home, work, or outside, you can fight and stand for yourself," said Priyanka  Gandhi Vadra.

