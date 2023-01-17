Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Security Breach at Bharat Jodo Yatra as man hugs Rahul Gandhi in Punjab's Hoshiarpur; gets pulled away

    The incident comes just weeks after the Congress raised concerns about Gandhi's security, alleging multiple breaches. Congress demanded increased security protection for him. In response, the Centre and security forces claimed Gandhi had breached his security cover over 100 times since 2020.

    First Published Jan 17, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

    Several people joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in the bitter cold on Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023, which resumed its journey in  Punjab from Tanda.

    In the middle of the yatra, a man in Punjab's Hoshiarpur ran towards Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and hugged him while he was marching, raising concerns about his security cordon. Video of the incident has gone viral on social media, where a man can be seen lunging at Rahul Gandhi, who appeared surprised, and hugged him from the front while security and Congress workers pulled the man instantly away. 

    The incident comes just weeks after the Congress raised concerns about Gandhi's security, alleging multiple breaches. The grand old party demanded increased security protection for him. In response, the Centre and security forces claimed Gandhi had breached his security cover over 100 times since 2020.

    Presently, Rahul Gandhi has Z+ security cover, meaning eight to nine commandos guard him 24x7.

    About Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Punjab leg of the Congress' Kanyakumari to Kashmir march began on Wednesday in Fatehgarh Sahib, Sirhind.

    Senior party leaders, including Punjab chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Harish Chaudhary, and Raj Kumar Chabbewal, were seen accompanying Gandhi on the yatra, which will stop for the night at Mukerian.

    On Monday, the former Congress chief said the yatra is receiving a massive response. He also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party government on unemployment and inflation. 

    The march, which began on September 7, 2022, in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, will conclude on January 30, 2023, in Srinagar, with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. Until now, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana have been covered.

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
