    West Bengal: Woman dies by suicide after assault over 'extramarital affair' in Jalpaiguri; four arrested

    The victim's husband filed a police complaint saying that his wife had been missing for a week. Upon her return home in the Dabgram-Fulbari area of Jalpaiguri, she was confronted by a group of women who verbally and physically assaulted her.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 3, 2024, 11:42 AM IST

    In a tragic incident, a woman in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district allegedly died by suicide after being verbally abused and beaten by a group of women over accusations of an extramarital affair. The police have arrested four individuals, including two women, in connection with the incident.

    The victim's husband filed a police complaint saying that his wife had been missing for a week. Upon her return home in the Dabgram-Fulbari area of Jalpaiguri, she was confronted by a group of women who verbally and physically assaulted her. When the husband attempted to intervene, he was also attacked.

    Later that night, the woman consumed pesticide and subsequently died, according to the complaint. Deputy Commissioner (East) Dipak Sarkar confirmed the arrest of the four suspects.

    This incident has sparked outrage and condemnation, coming on the heels of another disturbing case in West Bengal. Recently, a couple in Uttar Dinajpur's Chopra area was publicly flogged for their illicit relationship, drawing massive criticism from the Opposition.

    Footage of the Chopra incident, which has since gone viral, showed a man repeatedly beating the couple with a bamboo stick while bystanders looked on. The attack was allegedly orchestrated by local Trinamool Congress leader Tajjimul Haque, also known as JCB.

    The woman from the Chopra incident has filed a complaint, stating that the video was filmed without her consent, adding another layer of controversy to the distressing events in West Bengal.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
