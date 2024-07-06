Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant sangeet: Kiara-Sidharth to Surya Kumar-Devisha and more; couples who attended

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony took place in Mumbai last evening.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 6, 2024, 12:18 PM IST

    Many couples attended the ceremony in style which was held at Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai.

    article_image2

    Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia

    Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia looked stunning in an emerald green anarkali gown, while Riteish wore a brocade embroidered sherwani outfit.

    article_image3

    KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

    Athiya Shetty wore a floral-embroidered beige saree and sleeveless top to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony. KL Rahul complemented his wife with a black kurta, bandhgala jacket, and matching pants combo.

    article_image4

    Madhuri Dixit and husband Shriram Nene

    Madhuri Dixit was draped in a golden shimmer saree and her husband Shriram Nene wore a black outfit.

    article_image5

    Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge

    Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan went to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet. Zaheer wore a black bandhgala jacket, white shirt, and black tapered pants, while Sagarika opted for a beige sequin-embroidered lehenga ensemble. She accessorized the look with ruby and diamond jewels and a minimalist aesthetic. 

    article_image6

    Surya Kumar Yadav, Devisha Shetty

    Cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty twinned in black attires that had silver working on it.

    article_image7

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor

    At the star-studded occasion, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wore black traditional costumes. Alia wore a sequin-embellished bralette and lehenga outfit, and Ranbir matched her with a bandhgala brocade sherwani suit.

    article_image8

    Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal

    Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, new parents, attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony. Varun looked sharp in an embroidered bandhgala jacket and white pants, while Natasha matched him in an ice-blue lehenga combination.

