Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant sangeet: Kiara-Sidharth to Surya Kumar-Devisha and more; couples who attended

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony took place in Mumbai last evening.

Many couples attended the ceremony in style which was held at Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai.

Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia

Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia looked stunning in an emerald green anarkali gown, while Riteish wore a brocade embroidered sherwani outfit.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty wore a floral-embroidered beige saree and sleeveless top to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony. KL Rahul complemented his wife with a black kurta, bandhgala jacket, and matching pants combo.

Madhuri Dixit and husband Shriram Nene

Madhuri Dixit was draped in a golden shimmer saree and her husband Shriram Nene wore a black outfit.

Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan went to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet. Zaheer wore a black bandhgala jacket, white shirt, and black tapered pants, while Sagarika opted for a beige sequin-embroidered lehenga ensemble. She accessorized the look with ruby and diamond jewels and a minimalist aesthetic.

Surya Kumar Yadav, Devisha Shetty

Cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty twinned in black attires that had silver working on it.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor

At the star-studded occasion, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wore black traditional costumes. Alia wore a sequin-embellished bralette and lehenga outfit, and Ranbir matched her with a bandhgala brocade sherwani suit.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, new parents, attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony. Varun looked sharp in an embroidered bandhgala jacket and white pants, while Natasha matched him in an ice-blue lehenga combination.

