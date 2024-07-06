BREAKING: Bengaluru's BBMP locks down Bank of Baroda and Post office on MG Road over rent arrears

The BBMP's East Zone has locked down the Bank of Baroda and Post Office on MG Road due to ₹17.56 crore and ₹2.32 crore rent arrears respectively, stemming from non-payment of revised rates since 2022. This crackdown underscores BBMP's push for financial discipline, signalling stringent actions against defaulting tenants citywide.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has taken stringent action against non-payment of rent by commercial entities in the city. The BBMP's East Zone officials have locked down the Bank of Baroda and Post Office located in the UPB Building on MG Road, due to significant rent arrears.

The issue stems from longstanding non-payment of revised rent rates dating back to 2022, despite repeated reminders and notices from the corporation. The Bank of Baroda, which owes a staggering ₹17.56 crore in rent arrears, and the Post Office, with ₹2.32 crore in unpaid rent, have been the latest targets of this crackdown.



Both establishments have occupied the premises since 2011, paying rent at rates set nearly a decade ago. However, a revised rate was implemented in 2022, accumulating arrears for both entities from that point onward.



This action marks a significant escalation in the BBMP's efforts to collect dues from defaulting tenants across the city.

BBMP officials have indicated that such actions will continue against other defaulters who fail to clear their pending dues promptly. The move is expected to send a strong message to all commercial tenants in Bengaluru regarding the importance of adhering to contractual obligations, especially concerning rent payments.

