STAGGERING! BMC collects over 11,500 kg waste from Marine Drive after India's T20 WC victory parade; see pics

After the T20 WC champions' victory parade concluded and the crowds dispersed, Marine Drive was strewn with debris ranging from plastic bottles, chip wrappers, cups, paper, clothes, to even lost shoes and slippers amid the frenzy.

Following the massive celebration for the T20 World Cup-winning Indian Cricket Team along Marine Drive on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) swiftly addressed the aftermath by clearing a staggering 11,500 kg (11.5 metric tonnes) of waste. A senior BMC official noted that despite challenges posed by the large crowd, cleanup efforts were successfully completed by 8 am.

The operation involved compactors, dumpers, and specialized vehicles, focusing on clearing fluffy materials that occupy significant volume but are light in weight. To ensure thorough cleanliness, BMC personnel and 25 laborers from NGOs worked tirelessly overnight, ensuring the promenade was pristine for morning walkers the following day.

Thursday night witnessed Mumbai's bustling routine come to a standstill as countless fans gathered along a 1.7-km route from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) to Wankhede Stadium for the victorious Indian Cricket Team's parade. The stands at Wankhede were packed to capacity with thousands more, eagerly cheering on their heroes and the coveted T20 World Cup trophy, which arrived at the stadium around 8:30 pm.

After the parade concluded and the crowds dispersed, Marine Drive was strewn with debris ranging from plastic bottles, chip wrappers, cups, paper, clothes, to even lost shoes and slippers amid the frenzy.

The BMC wasted no time in responding to the aftermath of Thursday's celebrations. By 11:30 pm, they mobilized 25 laborers from NGOs to commence a night-long cleanliness drive, complemented by civic staffers from the solid waste management department who joined in the early hours.

Throughout the night, BMC personnel loaded two vehicles — a dumper and a compactor — with over nine metric tonnes of waste. Each vehicle's capacity was specified: the dumper holds up to three metric tonnes, while the compactor can accommodate six metric tonnes, totaling the collected waste to 11.5 metric tonnes, according to a senior BMC official.

In addition, the BMC also utilized five small closed body vehicles (SCBVs) to collect miscellaneous items such as shoes, slippers, and other recyclable materials, which were later deposited at Suraksha Garden. Each SCBV has a capacity of 500 kg. The entire cleanliness operation was concluded by 8 am on Friday.

The BMC plans to send the recyclable materials collected from these vehicles for reprocessing. Netizens who frequented Marine Drive for their morning walks praised the civic staff on social media for efficiently clearing the litter overnight.

An X user, @ivaibhavk, shared a video and wrote, “A big thank you to the sanitation workers of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Before the citizens who celebrated the World Cup victory parade woke up, the sanitation workers had already cleaned and tidied up the Marine Drive area. The previous night, the Marine Drive area was littered with thousands of shoes and sandals, and these workers were busy removing the garbage until dawn. By morning, they had restored Mumbai to its original state. We should all express our gratitude to these workers. Attached are two videos, one from the night and one from the morning.”

Latest Videos