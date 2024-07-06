Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Disha Patani, Mouni Roy hold hands as they pose together [WATCH]

Anant Ambani, youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, hosted a star-studded Sangeet ceremony on July 5 in Mumbai. Celebrities including Mouni Roy and Disha Patani attended, kicking off the festivities leading to their grand wedding on July 13 at the Jio World Convention Centre

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, hosted a lavish Sangeet ceremony on Friday night (July 5) in Mumbai, just days before their wedding. The event was a glittering affair attended by numerous celebrities, including Mouni Roy and Disha Patani.

Close friends Mouni Roy and Disha Patani made a stylish entrance together. Mouni donned a brown saree, while Disha stunned in a golden and white ensemble. The duo posed for the paparazzi, holding hands and smiling brightly. A video capturing their arrival has since circulated on social media.

In addition to Mouni and Disha, the Sangeet saw the presence of several other prominent figures such as Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor.

The wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant commenced with the Mameru ceremony at the Ambani residence, Antilia, in Mumbai on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant sangeet: Ambani family dances to 'Deewangi Deewangi', watch video

The highly anticipated wedding ceremony of Anant and Radhika is set to take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on July 13. Guests have started receiving the 'Save The Date' invitations, which feature a traditional red and gold card detailing the three-day celebration.

The wedding ceremonies will begin on July 12 with the Shubh Vivah or wedding function, where the dress code is Indian traditional. On July 13, the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony will be held with a dress code of Indian formal. The festivities will conclude on July 14 with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception, where guests are encouraged to dress in Indian chic. All events will be held at the Jio World Centre in BKC.

Latest Videos