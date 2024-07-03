Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Hathras stampede: Devotees rushed to touch Bhole Baba, collect soil from under his feet caused commotion

    The stampede that killed 121 people on Tuesday in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, appears to have been caused by a combination of factors including excessive rush, high humidity, slick ground, stopping female devotees to allow Bhole Baba's convoy to pass, and the desperation of the women to touch the godman's feet and gather soil from the ground on which he had walked.

    Hathras stampede: Devotees rushed to touch Bhole Baba, collect soil from under his feet caused commotion gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 3, 2024, 9:42 AM IST

    In Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, at least 121 individuals lost their lives on Tuesday at a religious gathering known as a "satsang" that was facilitated by self-styled godman Narayan Sakar Hari, also referred to as "Bhole Baba." A significant disturbance was caused when a sizable group of worshippers tried to gather "Baba's Charan Dhul," or dirt off the godman's feet. This led to a rush beside a ditch in the field where the 'satsang' was being held, which resulted in several individuals falling and a dangerous scenario.

    Witness reports state that around 50,000 people from Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh attended the "satsang," which was conducted in an open field. Devotees rushed forward as the ceremony was about to conclude to assemble around the godman in order to get his blessings and the holy dirt off his feet.

    People started to stumble and fall into a ditch amid the rush to collect the 'precious' dirt, according to eyewitnesses. This set off a chain reaction that ended in several participants' terrible deaths and injuries.

    After responding to the site, the police filed a formal complaint to look into the occurrence. According to preliminary assessments, one of the main contributing factors to the accident was insufficient crowd management. Law enforcement representatives have promised to take decisive action against individuals accountable for the crowd control and security failures.

    On Tuesday, several bodies were lying on blocks of ice inside the government hospital in the aftermath of the deadly stampede, as the wailing relatives of the victims waited outside in drizzle to take mortal remains back home. Officials have put the death toll – 108 of them women and seven children.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2024, 10:34 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-101 July 03 2024: Here is the first prize winner of Rs 1 crore anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-101 July 03 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore today?

    Hathras stampede: Overcrowding among reasons that killed 121, bodies of most victims identified gcw

    Hathras stampede: Overcrowding among reasons that killed 121, bodies of most victims identified

    Who is 'Bhole Baba', self-styled godman whose Hathras satsang witnessed a stampede? gcw

    Who is 'Bhole Baba', self-styled godman whose Hathras satsang witnessed a stampede?

    Kerala: Ahead of trial run, Vizhinjam International Seaport receives location code anr

    Kerala: Ahead of trial run, Vizhinjam International Seaport receives location code

    Kerala: Police confirm murder of woman Kala who went missing 15 years ago in Mannar Alappuzha, suspects husband Anil role in crime anr

    Kerala: Police confirm murder of woman who went missing 15 years ago, suspects husband's role in crime

    Recent Stories

    Gold rate on July 3: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city gcw

    Gold rate on July 3: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

    Zomato to HDFC Bank: Stocks to watch out on July 03 RKK

    Zomato to HDFC Bank: Stocks to watch out on July 03

    Karnataka Bomb explodes under journalists car in Joida Uttara Kannada vkp

    Karnataka: Bomb explodes under journalists’ car in Joida, Uttara Kannada

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-101 July 03 2024: Here is the first prize winner of Rs 1 crore anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-101 July 03 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore today?

    Karnataka: Raft overturns leaving multiple people dead in Krishna river at Vijayapura vkp

    Karnataka: Raft overturns, leaving 6 dead in Krishna river at Vijayapura

    Recent Videos

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon