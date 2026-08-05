The Ministry of Women and Child Development is observing World Breastfeeding Week 2026 from Aug 1-7. Under POSHAN Abhiyaan, it focuses on the first 1000 days of a child's life, promoting the Golden Hour and exclusive breastfeeding for six months.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, is observing World Breastfeeding Week 2026 from August 1 to 7 across the country under the theme "Breastfeeding for a Sustainable Start in Life: Strengthen What Works". The observance is being carried forward under POSHAN Abhiyaan with Anganwadi Centres, healthcare institutions, community outreach platforms and digital media across States and Union Territories anchoring awareness activities through the week.

The First 1000 Days: A Critical Window

According to the release, the campaign draws attention to the first 1000 days of a child's life -- the period spanning pregnancy, the first six months after birth and the months up to twenty-four months of age. Nutrition, care and affection received in this window shape brain development, immunity, growth, learning ability and lifelong wellbeing, making breastfeeding one of the most effective interventions available for child survival and healthy development.

Key Recommendations for Mothers

The Ministry urges every family to ensure that a newborn receives breast milk within the first hour after birth, known as the Golden Hour. Colostrum, the thick first milk often described as the baby's first natural vaccine, is rich in antibodies and essential nutrients and must never be discarded. Early skin-to-skin contact between mother and baby supports the initiation of breastfeeding and strengthens the bond between the two, as stated in the release.

Exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months means that the infant receives only breast milk without water, honey, ghutti, glucose or formula milk, as breast milk alone meets all nutritional and hydration needs during this period and protects the infant against infection.

From six months onwards, age-appropriate complementary foods should be introduced while breastfeeding continues up to two years and beyond.

Support Systems for Nursing Mothers

Mothers are also being guided on correct positioning and attachment and encouraged to adopt the feeding position most comfortable for them and their baby. Frequent feeding on demand and support from Anganwadi Workers, ASHA workers or the nearest healthcare facility whenever difficulty is faced are being emphasised throughout the week.

Mothers returning to work are being counselled on expressing and safely storing breast milk so that feeding continues uninterrupted.

The Ministry calls upon healthcare professionals, community workers, families and citizens to create an enabling environment in which every mother is empowered to breastfeed and every child receives the best possible start in life. (ANI)