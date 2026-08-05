The I&B Ministry informed the Lok Sabha that no grievances were received from journalists regarding the autonomy or editorial functioning of public broadcasters in the last year. However, seven complaints about appointments were received from applicants.

In the last one year, no grievances or formal representations were received from journalists, employees or media bodies concerning autonomy, appointments or editorial functioning of public broadcasters, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

However, the Ministry said a total of seven complaints regarding appointments were received from the applicants. The information was provided by the Minister of State (MoS) for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan in a written reply to a question asked by parliamentarians Priya Saroj and Pushpendra Saroj in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Broadcasting Reach and Infrastructure

The MoS further said Akashvani covers about 98 per cent of the population and about 90 per cent of the area of the country. He said "DD Free Dish" is receivable anywhere in the country free of subscription charges.

He also pointed out that the Central government has approved a Central Sector Scheme, namely the Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND) scheme, for development, modernisation and upgradation of broadcasting infrastructure of Prasar Bharati in the country for the years 2021-26. As per the MoS, the BIND scheme has been extended till March 31, 2027.

Editorial Process and Quality Control

The MoS further said that Prasar Bharati reviews viewership data, audience feedback, and social media analytics, and uses these insights to continuously improve the quality, content, and presentation of its news as part of its regular editorial process.

He said editorial matters are regularly reviewed by the Editor-in-Chief and senior editorial teams. "When needed, guidance and corrective measures are taken to improve the quality, accuracy, balance, and presentation of news while ensuring compliance with Prasar Bharati's editorial policies and Programme Code. Viewer complaints or feedback, including those related to editorial content, are forwarded to the relevant editorial team for appropriate action as per established policy," he added. (ANI)