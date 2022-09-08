Went to buy undergarments: Hemant Soren's brother Basant Soren on visit to Delhi amid political unrest

BJP slammed the Jharkhand government over the incident. "A girl was set ablaze last week and now a tribal girl was hanged by the tree to her death. She was pregnant, which means she was being raped for months on the pretext of promises. I think the administration is directly responsible for this as it is losing control over criminals," he said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's brother Basant Soren had an unexpected response when enquired about his recent Delhi visit by reporters. "I had run out of undergarments, so I went to Delhi to purchase them. I get them from there,” Basant Soren said when asked about his Delhi visit amid recent political unrest in the state.

When the reporters further prodded him, he said, "Yes, I get them from there."

Also read: 6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

Meanwhile, Godda BJP MP Nishikant Dubey reacted to JMM MLA Basant Soren's "went to Delhi to buy undergarments" remark.

In a tweet, Dubey said, "Shibu Soren, the leader of the poor and tribals, i.e. Guru ji's son, now comes to Delhi from Dumka to buy undergarments?"

As many as 32 MLAs of the ruling coalition were on August 30 taken to a resort in Raipur, the capital of Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh amid a disqualification threat.

Also read: Grave of 1993 Mumbai blast convict Yakub Memon's beautified; BJP blames previous MVA govt

Soren's party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), believed that the BJP may make a serious attempt to poach MLAs from the party and also from its ally Congress in a bid to topple the government.

The MLAs have returned to Ranchi ahead of the trust vote that Hemant Soren won.

BJP slammed the Jharkhand government over the incident. "A girl was set ablaze last week and now a tribal girl was hanged by the tree to her death. She was pregnant, which means she was being raped for months on the pretext of promises. I think the administration is directly responsible for this as it is losing control over criminals," he said.

"It seems that law and order have completely collapsed in the state. Government is the wheel for the administrative work which is not present in the government because the government is busy in political engagement. It is creating political instability," said Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda on Sunday.