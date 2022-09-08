Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Grave of 1993 Mumbai blast convict Yakub Memon's beautified; BJP blames previous MVA govt

    The chairman of Juma Masjid acknowledged that the grave had been decorated; however, he explained that no specific authorization had been granted for Yakub's grave. Notably, the Burial Waqf Board has authority over the Bada Kabrastan site in Mumbai, where Yakub's body is buried.

    First Published Sep 8, 2022, 11:03 AM IST

    The 1993 Mumbai blasts convict Yakub Memon's grave, which had allegedly been 'revamped' with a marble border and LED lighting, had reportedly been 'beautified,' sparking a scandal. Juma Masjid's chairman accepted that the grave had been decorated; however, he further explained that no specific authorization had been granted for Yakub's grave. Notably, the Burial Waqf Board has authority over the Bada Kabrastan site in the Marine Lines area of south Mumbai, where Yakub's body is buried. 

    According to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), this was carried out when former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was in power, and the Shiv Sena, Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) coalition Maha Vikas Aaghadi government was in charge of the state. BJP leader Ram Kadam, in his recent tweet, asked the former CM, Why Uddhav Thackeray remained mute when Yakub Menon's grave was turned into a shrine.

    "Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister at the time. The grave of infamous terrorist Yakub Memon, who carried out the 1993 Mumbai bombing under Pakistan's direction, turned into the grave. Is this their love for Mumbai and evidence of their patriotism? Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and Rahul Gandhi should apologize to the Mumbaikars," Ram Kadam concluded.

     

    However, following the news, the Mumbai police removed the lighting at Yakub's grave on Thursday morning. Yakub Memon was convicted of financial involvement in the 1993 Mumbai bombings. On July 30, 2015, he was hanged at Nagpur Central Jail. Tiger Memon, Yakub's brother, is one of the main suspects in the terrorist act.

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2022, 11:16 AM IST
