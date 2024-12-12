Kerala High Court asks state govt to convince Centre of fund availability for additional Wayanad disaster aid

The Kerala High Court has urged the state government to convince the central government to provide additional aid for the Wayanad landslide disaster. The state government is seeking a Rs 2,300 crore central package for rehabilitation.

Kerala High Court asks state govt to convince Centre of fund availability for additional Wayanad disaster aid anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 4:15 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 4:15 PM IST

Kochi: The High Court has directed the Kerala state government to convince the central government that the state deserves more assistance for the Wayanad landslide disaster. The division bench also expressed its readiness to mediate between the central and state governments in this regard. According to the latest figures, the state disaster relief fund holds around Rs 700 crore, but only Rs 61 crore is available for expenditure, as reported by the amicus curiae.

The Kerala state government presented figures in the High Court while demanding a central package of approximately Rs 2,300 crore for the rehabilitation of those affected by the Wayanad disaster. As of October 1, the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) had Rs 782.99 crore. However, the figure has now reduced to Rs 700.5 crore as of December 10. This amount is intended for all disaster relief activities across the state and cannot be solely allocated for landslide-affected areas.

Out of the Rs 700.5 crore, around Rs 471 crore has already been allocated for various needs across the state. An additional Rs 128 crore must be set aside for other purposes. Despite the Rs 700 crore available, it cannot be exclusively used for Wayanad. Moreover, according to regulations, SDRF funds cannot be used to purchase land for rehabilitation. The state government has stated that additional funds will be required to establish townships and other infrastructure in Wayanad.

Through sponsorships and other means, Rs 682 crore has been allocated specifically for Wayanad through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. This amount will need to cover expenses for townships and other projects. After accounting for all expenditures, the amicus curiae report stated that only Rs 61 crore remains in excess of the SDMA.

The court remarked that the funds in the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) are essentially on paper, and the state government must ensure that the central government is made aware of the situation to secure additional assistance. The state should also appoint a credible agency to provide utilization certificates to the central government. The Revenue Principal Secretary has been instructed to submit a detailed report on the current SDRF balance, its planned and actual usage, and the additional amount needed for Wayanad by the 18th. The court also stated that this report could be forwarded to the central government, and mediation between the state and central governments could take place after the Christmas holidays.

