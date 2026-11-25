Bihar MLA Anant Singh’s daughter’s lavish wedding in Patna grabbed attention after a viral video showed a guest claiming to be his jail friend and boasting that he brought 10 guns and 500 bullets for safety.

Bihar MLA Anant Singh has been in the news of late following the wedding of his daughter, Shivangi Singh, to Rishikesh Kumar in Bihar’s Patna district, where lavish preparations and a massive guest list have drawn widespread attention.

Anant’s daughter married on November 25, 2026, at his ancestral village in the Barh area of Patna district, where several guests, including several guests, including political leaders and celebrities, made headlines. The wedding also grabbed attention for the food being served to the guests, which reportedly included traditional Bihari delicacies such as litti-chokha, along with pizza, pasta, burgers, dosa, idli, and an assortment of sweets.

However, the expelled JDU MLA’s daughter’s wedding also made headlines over a viral interview clip in which a guest claimed they became friends in jail and boasted about bringing 10 guns and 500 bullets for safety.

Also Read: Win A Thar At A Wedding! Bihar MLA Anant Singh Announces Luxury SUV As Horse Race Prize

‘We Became Friends in Jail’

Bihar MLA Anant Singh seems to have invited his close friends, political associates, and old acquaintances to the grand celebrations in Patna district. However, Anant invited a man with whom he shared a connection dating back to his time behind bars, and the guest made no secret of it in front of the camera.

In a video that went viral on social media, the journalist was seen interviewing a man who claimed to be Anant Singh’s ‘Jail Friend’, adding that the JDU MLA helped him out of jail at the age of 32 and that they were ready to do ‘what we never imagined’ for him.

“We were together from the beginning. We became friends from there. Then he took me out of jail at the age of 32. He took me out of jail,” the guest told the reporter.

“We will do anything for him. We can do what we never imagined,” he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Anant Singh has spent several stints in jail over the years in connection with various criminal cases. Most recently, he spent 141 days behind bars after being arrested in November 2025 in connection with the murder of Mokama-based political worker Dularchand Yadav, before securing bail in March 2026.

Despite facing multiple criminal cases, Anant Singh won the 2025 Bihar Assembly election from Mokama by a margin of 28,206 votes while contesting from jail, defeating RJD candidate Veena Devi.

‘I Have 500 Rounds of Bullets’

Further speaking on his loyalty and the grand scale of the wedding, the guest made startling claims about carrying firearms and ammunition to the venue, insisting they were meant strictly for safety rather than firing.

“I brought a rifle. There will be no firing. We have to keep it for safety,” the guest said.

“I have brought 10 guns. I have 500 rounds of bullets,” he added.

Anant Singh’s ‘jail friend’ statement, while expressing his loyalty towards an expelled JDU MLA, has gone viral on social media, with many focusing on the unusual account of his friendship with him and the extraordinary claims made during the wedding interview.

Meanwhile, Anant Singh is reportedly scheduled to surrender before the court on December 4, 2026, following the wedding celebrations, in compliance with a Supreme Court order.

Also Read: Expelled MLA Anant Singh Slams JDU Leadership Plans New Party Soon