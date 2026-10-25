Expelled Mokama MLA Anant Singh has lashed out at the JDU leadership, declaring the party finished and announcing plans to form his own outfit following his and his wife's expulsion for alleged anti-party activities in Bihar politics.

Anant Singh Criticizes JDU Leadership Following Expulsion

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 25 (ANI): Following his expulsion from the Janata Dal (United), Mokama MLA Anant Singh on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the party's leadership, claiming that the JD(U) "is finished" and will struggle to win "even 10 seats" in future elections, while announcing that he plans to float his own political party. Asserting that he had "no regrets" over the disciplinary action taken against him, the expelled legislator questioned the authority of the current party brass, stating that while the party originally belonged to former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, it has lost its political standing under the leaders who orchestrated his removal.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Singh said he had no regrets over the disciplinary action taken against him by the party leadership. "I will simply build my own party... I have no regrets. Whatever action has been taken, it's fine; I have no issues with it. The party belonged to Nitish Kumar. Now that Nitish Kumar is no longer there (in the active role), what is left of the party? Who among those in the leadership—the ones who expelled me—has actually contributed anything?... Now, they will not even get 10 seats... Why will I go anywhere? I will simply build my own party," Singh said.

Ground Reality and Political Future

Asserting that the JD(U)'s political influence has eroded, the expelled legislator claimed that the upcoming elections would expose the party's ground reality. "The JD(U) is finished. Once they hold elections, everything will become clear," he added. Despite his sharp critique of the party managers who took action against him, Singh maintained that his personal ties with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar remain intact. "There is no distance between Nitish ji and me; we maintain a cordial relationship. I will go and visit him sometime—there's no issue. Let them keep their party; it serves no real purpose anyway," Singh said.

Disciplinary Action Taken by JDU

Earlier, the Janata Dal (United) on Saturday expelled the husband-wife duo of Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh and former MLA Neelam Devi from the party for six years over alleged anti-party activities. The party also revoked their primary memberships and recommended the cancellation of Singh's membership in the Bihar Legislative Assembly under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

According to an office order issued by Bihar JDU State President Umesh Singh Kushwaha, Anant Singh's primary membership was cancelled with immediate effect over his alleged disregard for party directives, use of inappropriate and derogatory language against the party's top leadership, and actions against the party's candidate during the recently concluded Legislative Council elections. The order stated that Singh had campaigned for a candidate from another party during the elections, prompting the party to take disciplinary action against him.

"Due to his persistent disregard for party directives over the past few days, the use of inappropriate and derogatory language toward the top leadership, and his actions against the party’s candidate, including campaigning for a candidate from another party, during the recently concluded Legislative Council elections, the primary membership of Anant Kumar Singh, MLA (Mokama), is hereby cancelled with immediate effect," the order read.

It further stated, "Furthermore, he is expelled from the Janata Dal (United) for a period of six (6) years. Additionally, the party recommends that the Hon’ble Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly cancel his membership as an MLA without delay, in accordance with the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India".

In a simultaneous decision, the party also cancelled the primary membership of Neelam Devi, wife of Anant Singh and a former MLA, citing her involvement in anti-party activities. She has also been expelled from the party for six years. "Simultaneously, the primary membership of Neelam Devi, former MLA, is also cancelled due to her involvement in anti-party activities, and she is likewise expelled from the party for a period of six years," the order stated. (ANI)