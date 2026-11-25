A Meghalaya Police constable has been suspended after a viral video allegedly showed him taking money from a truck driver in Khliehriat. The action follows a preliminary inquiry, with a detailed investigation now underway.

A Meghalaya Police constable has been suspended after a video allegedly showing him accepting money from a truck driver at Khliehriat went viral on social media. The footage has raised questions about alleged corruption and misconduct within the police force, prompting authorities to take action. The suspension order was issued on November 21, 2026, following a preliminary inquiry into the incident. The video reportedly shows the constable collecting money from a truck driver, although the allegations are yet to be established through a detailed investigation. The incident has attracted attention online, with concerns being raised over the treatment of transporters and alleged illegal money collection by police personnel.

Preliminary inquiry leads to suspension

Following the circulation of the video, Meghalaya Police initiated a preliminary inquiry to examine the allegations. Based on its initial findings, the department ordered the constable's suspension on November 21. A detailed investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine whether any rules or regulations were violated. The action comes amid concerns over alleged harassment and unlawful collection of money from truck drivers and other transporters. Authorities are expected to examine the available evidence before taking further action in the matter.

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Meghalaya Police reiterates zero-tolerance policy

Reacting to the incident, Meghalaya Police reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and misconduct among its personnel. The department warned that strict action would be taken against officers found involved in illegal money collection, harassment of transporters or inappropriate behaviour towards members of the public. The suspension also serves as a reminder of the accountability expected from police personnel while performing their duties. With the detailed investigation still underway, further action will depend on its findings. Meanwhile, the viral video has renewed discussions about transparency, public trust and accountability within law enforcement agencies.