A sarpanch from Haryana's Bhiwani district has garnered widespread appreciation for refusing dowry at his son's wedding. Rejecting Rs 11 lakh and gold, the family accepted only Re 1 and a coconut as a token of blessing, setting a powerful example against the dowry system.

At a time when extravagant weddings and expensive gifts often make headlines, a sarpanch from Haryana's Bhiwani district has won appreciation for taking a stand against the dowry system. Vedpal Singh, sarpanch of Dhanana-2 village, refused to accept Rs 11 lakh in cash, a gold chain and other expensive gifts offered by the bride's family at his son's wedding. Instead, his family agreed to accept just Re 1 and a coconut as a traditional token of blessing.

The decision has attracted attention on social media, with many people praising the family for promoting a wedding without financial demands from the bride's side.

Haryana Sarpanch Turns Down Rs 11 Lakh And Gold Jewellery

Vedpal Singh's son, Vikas, recently married Deepanshi, daughter of retired Army Subedar Virender Narayan, who lives in Friends Colony in Bhiwani.

According to reports, during the initial marriage discussions, the bride's family had proposed giving Rs 11 lakh as 'teeka', along with a gold chain and other items. Vedpal Singh however made it clear that his family was not interested in any money or costly gifts.

Both families eventually agreed to solemnise the marriage with just Re 1 and a coconut as 'shagun'. The groom's family also returned the gold chain and other valuable items brought by the bride's relatives during the traditional 'lagan' ceremony.

'When A Daughter Is Coming Into Our Home, What More Could We Ask For?'

Explaining his decision, Vedpal Singh said that a father works hard to educate his daughter and raise her with love and care. He believes it is unfair to put additional financial pressure on the bride's family in the name of marriage.

His message was simple: welcoming a daughter into the family is more valuable than receiving money, jewellery or expensive presents.

The sarpanch also said that his son Vikas and other family members shared the same belief and supported the decision to keep the wedding free from financial exchanges.

Vikas works as a director at a private advertising company in Chennai. His bride, Deepanshi, holds MSc and BEd degrees in Mathematics.

Deepanshi's father, Virender Narayan, said he had asked the groom's family about their expectations for the wedding. However, they refused to make any demands and said they only wanted his daughter to become part of their family.

He described the gesture as a positive message for society, particularly at a time when many families continue to face financial pressure during weddings.

MLA Praises Sarpanch's Decision Against Dowry

The initiative also received appreciation from Bawani Khera MLA Kapoor Valmiki, who attended the 'lagan' ceremony. He reportedly said that dowry-related expectations can create financial difficulties for families and sometimes affect married life. He praised the sarpanch for setting an example that others could follow.

Meanwhile, Baba Brahmachari Khel Protsahan Society has also announced an initiative to recognise families that organise marriages without dowry. According to the organisation's representatives, grooms and their parents who have conducted dowry-free marriages since 2020 will be considered for recognition. The felicitation is planned during a circle kabaddi competition on Phalgun Dwadashi.

The wedding has now become an example of how families can celebrate marriages without turning them into expensive financial transactions.