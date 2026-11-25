A viral video shows Bihar MLA Anant Singh receiving VIP treatment as two men clean mud off his shoes. The incident occurred while he was overseeing his daughter's grand wedding preparations in Nadwan, Patna. The display of immense privilege and power has sparked severe criticism and discussions across social media platforms.

A video showing Bihar's Mokama MLA Anant Singh sitting comfortably on a chair while two men clean mud off his shoes has gone viral on social media, triggering reactions and memes over what users have described as a display of VIP treatment. Singh is seen sitting in a chair in the widely circulated video while one man stoops to clean the mud off his shoes and another seems to be taking care of his other shoe. As the strange event takes place, a number of individuals can be seen gathered around the MLA.

The video allegedly came to light during the planning of Singh's daughter Shivangi Singh's wedding, which is scheduled for Wednesday, November 25, in the family's ancestral hamlet of Nadwan in the Patna region of Bihar.

Parts of the wedding location were reportedly muddy and flooded due to heavy rainfall. According to reports, Singh was examining the preparations when dirt got on his shoes. Two guys were then observed wiping his shoes while he stayed seated.

Since then, the video has garnered a lot of attention, and social media users have expressed varying opinions. Some have criticized the display of privilege, while others have characterized the scenario as an illustration of the MLA's strongman persona and VIP lifestyle.

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The video went viral when Shivangi Singh was getting ready to marry Rishikesh Kumar, also called Ankit, the son of a Bihta-based CRPF commander.

The alleged scope of the multi-day festivities in Nadwan has garnered a lot of attention. According to media sources, four lakh guests are anticipated, however other estimates put that number as high as five lakh.

According to reports, the wedding site covers 10–12 bighas of land and features several enormous pandals, ornate decorations, eating places, and a special VVIP enclosure.