A snake unexpectedly entered the grand wedding pandal of Mokama MLA Anant Singh’s daughter, Shivangi Singh, in Patna district. The incident caused a brief panic among guests before a young man caught the reptile by its tail and threw it away. A video of the bizarre event has since gone viral on social media.

A wedding celebration in Bihar’s Patna district took an unexpected turn when a snake suddenly entered the elaborate wedding pandal of Mokama MLA Anant Singh’s daughter Shivangi Singh, creating a moment of panic. The reptile startled guests and other people present at the venue and a young man stepped forward and tried to remove it with his bare hands.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media and is attracting widespread attention. The footage shows the snake moving across the carpet inside the wedding pandal before a young man approaches it and catches it by its tail.

Snake Causes Panic At Anant Singh's Daughter's Wedding

The incident reportedly took place at Anant Singh's ancestral village of Nadwan in Bihar's Patna district, where preparations were underway for Shivangi Singh's wedding on November 25.

The wedding venue was decorated in a grand way and a huge pandal was made for the guests arriving for the celebrations. The mood was briefly broken, however, when a snake was spotted moving across the carpet. The people at the venue seemed startled, some backing away, while others whipped out their cell phones and recorded the bizarre incident.

Young Man Catches Snake With Bare Hands

Amid the commotion, a young man approached the snake and grabbed it by its tail. The viral footage shows him swinging the reptile before throwing it away from the wedding pandal.

The sudden intervention of the man attracted the attention of the people around him and the video became a talking point on social media in a short span of time. However, the identity of the young man and the exact location where the snake was taken after the incident have not been confirmed.

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Anant Singh's Daughter's Wedding Already Making Headlines

Shivangi Singh's wedding has been drawing considerable attention because of its elaborate arrangements and the large number of guests expected to attend.

The celebrations are taking place at Anant Singh’s ancestral village, Nadwan, near Barh in Patna district. The event has reportedly attracted political leaders, prominent personalities and a large gathering of supporters and well-wishers.

Several videos showing the wedding preparations, grand food arrangements and other celebrations have already circulated online. The unexpected appearance of a snake has now added another dramatic episode to the widely discussed wedding.