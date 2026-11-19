Bihar MLA Anant Singh is organizing a massive horse race in Nawada as part of his daughter Shivangi's wedding celebrations. Over 200 horses from across India are expected to compete, with a Mahindra Thar offered as the top prize.

A Thar, along with love and respect, is on offer as the top prize for the person winning the horse race being organised by Bihar MLA Anant Singh at his daughter's wedding next week. Shivangi will marry Rishikesh Kumar, also called Ankit, who is from Krishnanagar in Bihta, Patna, and is the son of commandant Ranvijay Kumar.

For the race, which is set for next Wednesday—the wedding day—horses of particular breeds from all around the nation are assembling. The horses' gait, which involves lifting two legs at once while sprinting, is what makes this sport so unique. Horse lovers are especially thrilled to see this distinctive look.

So far, over fifty horses have come to Nawada for the tournament. According to estimates, the organizers anticipate that about 200 horses will compete.

MLA Anant Singh, who has been ordered by the Supreme Court to turn himself up by December 1 in relation to the Dular Chand Yadav murder case, was observed seeing scores of players practicing at a large field in Nawada. Don-turned-politician Anant Singh, a Mokama MLA, was expelled for six years by the Janata Dal (U) late in October due to suspected anti-party conduct.

The horse race and wedding preparations are going smoothly, according to Viveka Pehalwan's brother, Arvind Pehalwan.

In the past, Nawada has hosted horse races. Anant Singh, also known as "Chhote Sarkar," has preserved the custom even though they have become less common over time.

The event is anticipated to draw guests from several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Rajasthan. A young Punjabi man said he had visited Anant Singh after traveling to Bihar to celebrate the Chhath festival. Only after seeing the wedding and the horse race on November 25th does he intend to go back home. He observed that the races here are rather similar after attending a number of horse races in Punjab.

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Arriving from Odisha for the Chhath festival, Rohit Singh stated he plans to stay for Anant Singh's daughter Shivangi Singh's wedding and the horse race that goes along with it.

A helipad is being built, and elaborate tents and pavilions are being erected. He said that this was the largest wedding he had ever seen. The idea that anyone is welcome to come and eat, regardless of whether they got an invitation, especially struck him. He went on to say that Bihar gains reputation from such an occasion.