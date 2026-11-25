A road collision on Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan flyover allegedly turned violent after a car driver attacked two Safdarjung Hospital employees with a hammer and baseball bat before fleeing.

A small traffic accident in Delhi turned violent when a car driver allegedly attacked a motorcycle rider with a hammer on the Sarai Kale Khan flyover. The shocking incident reportedly took place on Wednesday, November 25, leaving two people injured.

According to early police information, after hitting a motorcycle, the suspect got out of a white car and attacked the riders with a hammer and a baseball bat. The situation became even more alarming when the accused allegedly claimed to be a Delhi Police personnel before threatening people present at the spot and fleeing. The incident has raised fresh concerns over rising road rage cases in the national capital.

Delhi Road Rage: How Did The Sarai Kale Khan Incident Unfold?

The victims have been identified as Vikram, 39, and Arun, 22. Both are contractual employees of Safdarjung Hospital and were returning home after completing their duty in the hospital's Medical Records Section.

According to police, the two men were travelling on a silver-coloured Apache motorcycle when a white Hyundai Creta allegedly came into contact with their vehicle near the Sarai Kale Khan flyover.

Following the collision, two occupants of the car reportedly stepped out and got into an argument with the motorcycle riders. What began as a road dispute allegedly escalated into a violent assault.

The accused reportedly used a baseball bat and a hammer to strike the victims on their heads, leaving both injured.

Driver Allegedly Claims To Be Delhi Police Officer

One of the most disturbing aspects of the incident was the accused driver's alleged claim that he was associated with the Delhi Police.

After attacking the motorcycle riders the accused reportedly threatened the people who had gathered there, before getting into the car and escaping.

Police are now trying to establish the identity of the occupants of the car and to trace where they went. The claim of police affiliation has also drawn attention, although authorities have not confirmed that the accused was actually a police officer.

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Two Safdarjung Hospital Employees Rushed To Trauma Centre

A PCR call was received through emergency number 112 at around 4:10 pm on Wednesday, reporting a fight and assault near the flyover. Following the alert, a daily diary entry was recorded at Sunlight Colony police station. Both injured men were subsequently taken to a Trauma Centre for medical treatment.

Vikram reportedly lives in Shastri Nagar, while Arun is a resident of Govindpuram in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Police Begin Investigation, FIR Process Underway

Delhi Police have initiated action in connection with the incident. According to preliminary reports, an FIR is being registered under Sections 109, 309 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Investigators are probing what led to the confrontation, the roles of each of the accused and the motive for the alleged attack. Police are also attempting to identify the occupants of the white Hyundai Creta. Further details about arrests and the condition of the injured men are awaited.

This incident has once again proved how small disputes on the road can escalate into serious acts of violence, putting the lives of commuters at risk.