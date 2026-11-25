Delhi district court lawyers will abstain from work on November 26, marching to demand increased pecuniary jurisdiction for district courts and non-interference by administrative authorities in the justice delivery system.

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Lawyers practising in Delhi district courts will abstain from work from 12 noon on November 26 and take out a mass peaceful march to demand enhancement of the pecuniary jurisdiction of district courts to an unlimited value or at least Rs 20 crore. The lawyers also demanded that administrative authorities should not interfere in the justice delivery system, asserting that the matter falls within the exclusive domain of the judiciary.

The New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA), in a circular issued on Wednesday, announced the work abstention in support of the march being organised by the Coordination Committee of All District Court Bar Associations of Delhi. Listing its key demands, the association said the pecuniary jurisdiction of Delhi district courts should be enhanced to an unlimited value or at least Rs 20 crore. The second demand relates to non-interference by administrative authorities in the justice delivery system.

The circular stated that the demands were being raised in the interest and welfare of the people of Delhi and to ensure effective delivery of justice. The NDBA has asked its members to assemble at Gate No. 5 of Patiala House Courts at 1 pm on November 26 to participate in the march. The march will proceed towards the Ministry of Home Affairs at Kartavya Bhavan-3 in New Delhi. The circular was issued by NDBA Honorary Secretary Tarun Rana on November 25. (ANI)