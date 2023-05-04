'We are nationalists... be Indian in thought': Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tells judges who were educated abroad

The Modi government is a "Rashtravadi Raj" and only wants people not to forget their roots, Kiren Rijiju said, adding, 'Learning a new language or speaking in English is fine but a person needs to think in their Hindustani language."

Judges in India, who were educated at foreign universities and speak in English, should remain grounded and be 'Indian' in their thoughts, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said at a recent event.

"There is nothing wrong in learning and speaking English but as an Indian, it is necessary to think in Indian languages," the minister said while attending a function organised by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa in Mumbai.

To note, Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud attended Harvard University for his Master's degree.

"We should promote our Indian language in our Indian courts like Marathi should be spoken in Maharashtra Courts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put his opinion very clearly," Rijiju said, adding, "We are nationalists and our nation will be stronger only when we all Indians think together."

While doing a fee comparison, the law minister openly expressed his displeasure at lawyers fluent in English earning more than those who speak in vernacular languages.

'There are some Supreme Court lawyers who, irrespective of their legal acumen, are paid more because they speak good English. This is not right. Think about it, there are lawyers who have a good command over Hindi and Marathi, but earn lesser because they cannot speak in English,' he said while urging the legal fraternirty to address the issue.

Rijiju also sought to refute the narrative that the government was exerting pressure on the judiciary.

"It is a misunderstanding that the government is trying to put any kind of pressure on the judiciary. We are not only maintaining the judiciary's independence but working to strengthen it," he said, adding, "Some people who claim to be liberals are spreading this misunderstanding among people but it is not at all true."

To the question on whether the government was interfering in the functioning of the judiciary, Rijiju in a lighter vein said a question could also be asked the other way around, whether the judiciary was interfering in the government's work.

"Our Constitution mandates a 'Lakshman Rekha' for every institution and this line should be respected. Our government under the leadership of Narendra Modi has done nothing to undermine the judiciary's independence or interfere with the judiciary's work," the law minister asserted.