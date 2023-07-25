'Call us whatever you want Mr Modi. We will...': Rahul Gandhi's rebuttal to PM

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited terror outfit Indian Mujahideen and the East India Company to launch a scathing attack on Opposition front India, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit back with a sharp retort.

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited terror outfit Indian Mujahideen and the East India Company to launch a scathing attack on Opposition front India, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit back with a sharp retort.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said the Opposition front will "help heal Manipur" and "rebuild the idea of India" in the northeastern state.

"Call us whatever you want, Mr. Modi. We are INDIA. We will help heal Manipur and wipe the tears of every woman and child. We will bring back love and peace for all her people. We will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur," he tweeted.

The opposition alliance INDIA was derided earlier today by PM Modi as the most aimless the nation had ever seen. He referenced hated names like the East India Company and the Indian Mujahideen to support his claim that people cannot be fooled simply by the use of the nation's name.

According to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, the prime minister informed the BJP Parliamentary Party conference that the opposition has opted to remain in opposition due to its behaviour.

The prime minister claimed that even those seeking to overthrow the government went by names like the East India Company and the Indian Mujahideen, but the public would not be duped by such ploys, according to BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri.

According to former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Modi informed BJP leaders that foreigners started the East India Company and Indian National Congress.

Additionally, he claimed that individuals were going by names like Indian Mujahideen, but the truth was very different from what they were trying to portray.

There has never been such a directionless and aimless opposition in the nation, according to several officials present at the meeting.

According to Modi, the opposition is upset and unhappy, and their actions indicate that they have already decided to stay in the opposition.

Insisting that India will overtake the United States as the third-largest economy during his government's next term, he voiced confidence that the BJP will win the popular vote and take office after the 2024 elections.

According to sources, when opposition parties banded together under the banner of their coalition, "INDIA," Modi retaliated by alleging that this was merely an effort to deceive the public.

He used the names of various organisations that use the word "India" to demonstrate that nothing changes simply because they use the phrase in their nomenclature, according to the sources.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) was formed by up to 26 opposition parties to compete against the NDA, which is led by the BJP, in the Lok Sabha elections next year.