'Watches, cars and much more': Honey's lifestyle changed after Channi became Punjab CM

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Bhupinder Singh alias Honey, the nephew of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, in connection with an illegal sand mining case on Friday. The investigative agency summoned him for questioning at the Jalandhar office, which lasted almost 8 hours. He was arrested when he could not answer the questions and was subjected to a medical examination. He would be produced in court later that day.

According to sources, Honey began living a lavish lifestyle when Charanjit Singh Channi became Punjab Chief Minister. His taste for costly watches and luxury cars became well known, and he amassed an extensive collection of these items. According to sources, many who know Honey Singh claim that he has a large number of expensive automobiles, but they are not registered in his name. His most talked-about Rolex watch, worth 12 lakhs, is being discussed. It is said that he has a plethora of such timepieces.

According to reports, he was also in charge of bureaucratic tasks. He kept in touch with top bureaucrats regularly. According to ED sources, plans for a raid were undertaken due to his quickly changing lifestyle. The ED team was sure that the invasion would be a success. He was in charge of the majority of Channi's tasks. Honey's activities in Mohali intensified when Channi was appointed Punjab Chief Minister since he used to visit authorities at his home. Because he was a close relative of the CM, the Congress and his links with industrialists grew dramatically. He was actively engaged in the mining industry, and a case was filed against him in 2008 for this. The inquiry has been ongoing since then.

