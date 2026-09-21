A video allegedly showing villagers attacking a wild elephant with firecracker arrows has surfaced from Habaipur, Assam. The footage has sparked concern online, with calls for police and forest officials to verify the incident and take action.

A disturbing video allegedly showing villagers attacking a wild elephant with firecrackers tied to arrows and bows has surfaced from Habaipur in Assam’s Hojai district. The footage has sparked concern over the treatment of wildlife amid growing instances of human-animal conflict.

Viral Video: Bangladeshi Man Harasses Foreigner At Dubai Beach! (WATCH)

Viral Video: Chinese Vegetable Seller Wears Makeup To Attract Women Customers!(WATCH)

According to a social media post sharing the video, the elephant appears to be surrounded by people, with individuals allegedly using bows and arrows carrying firecrackers against the animal. The footage appears to show the elephant frightened and attempting to move away from the crowd. The authenticity and exact circumstances of the video have not been independently verified. The post has urged Assam Police, forest officials and other concerned authorities to investigate the incident and take appropriate action if the allegations are confirmed.

The incident has also raised concerns over the dangers faced by wild elephants when they enter human settlements. Such encounters can pose risks to both local communities and animals, particularly when frightened wildlife is surrounded or provoked. The video has prompted calls for authorities to identify those involved and establish what led to the confrontation. Officials are also being urged to ensure the safety of the elephant and prevent further escalation. Further details regarding the location, the elephant’s condition and any official action are awaited.