Five Jalpaiguri fishermen rescued a newborn elephant calf after it was swept nearly 4 km downstream in the Teesta. Forest officials later reunited the calf with its herd after a coordinated search involving foresters, fishermen and locals.

Five fishermen in Jalpaiguri pulled off a daring rescue after spotting a newborn elephant calf struggling in the swollen Teesta river. The calf had reportedly been swept nearly 4 km downstream after becoming separated from its herd while the elephants were crossing the river.

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Bablu Das, Mithun Das, Kader Das, Biswanath and Gopal noticed the calf battling the strong current near the 12th spur of the Teesta, close to the Punjab embankment. With the animal struggling to keep its trunk above the water, the fishermen rowed their small boat towards it despite the difficult conditions. Three of the men entered the water and helped lift the calf onto the boat. As they made their way back to the riverbank, the three fishermen reportedly swam alongside the boat, helping push it against the current.

The rescued calf was handed over to forest officials and taken to the Kathambari range office, where it received immediate veterinary attention. Forest teams then began searching for the calf’s herd. After nearly two hours of coordinated efforts involving foresters, fishermen and local residents, the calf was taken to a dry stretch of the Teesta riverbed where the herd was believed to be sheltering. The search ended successfully when the mother elephant approached the calf and was later seen nursing it, completing the emotional reunion.