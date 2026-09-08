A Florida auto shop has gone viral after footage showed an extreme car audio system producing powerful bass that visibly moved people’s ears and clothing. The unusual modification has divided social media users, with some impressed by its sheer power and others raising concerns about hearing damage and safety.

An auto shop in Florida has gone viral online after footage showing one of its extreme car audio modifications left viewers stunned. The powerful sound system appears to produce such intense air movement that the force causes people’s ears and clothing to visibly move. The unusual demonstration has sparked a flood of reactions on social media, with viewers divided between those impressed by the sheer power of the system and those questioning whether such extreme audio levels are safe.

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Bass so powerful it creates visible movement

In the viral footage, the modified vehicle appears to be fitted with a large collection of subwoofers. As the system is turned up, the powerful bass creates noticeable pressure in the surrounding air.

One of the most widely shared reactions focused on people’s ears visibly flapping as the sound system operates. Another user joked that the subwoofers appeared to be 'generating wind'.

The demonstration has attracted thousands of reactions, although the exact sound pressure level produced by the vehicle has not been independently established from the footage provided.

Viewers raise hearing concerns

While some users found the spectacle entertaining, others expressed concern about the possible effects of extremely loud sound on hearing.

Several commenters questioned why anyone would want such a powerful setup, while others joked about the possibility of damaging their hearing or even experiencing physical discomfort.

There were also nostalgic reactions from people who said high-powered car audio systems were popular in the 2000s, particularly among enthusiasts who built vehicles specifically for sound pressure level, or SPL, competitions.

Viral video, divides the internet

The Florida shop’s modification has clearly caught the internet’s attention. Some viewers praised the impressive engineering behind the system, while others dismissed it as excessive.

Nevertheless, the video has drawn attention less for the music itself and more for the extraordinary physical effect created by the vehicle's powerful bass.