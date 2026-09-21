Reacting to a viral video from Jamui, Bihar, Congress leader Rashid Alvi called BJP CMs 'incompetent, uneducated,' claiming they are appointed for loyalty to the RSS and PM, leading to poor law and order and no respect for women.

'BJP CMs incompetent, uneducated': Rashid Alvi

Alleging that Chief Ministers in BJP-ruled states are "incompetent, uneducated, and inexperienced," and appointed solely based on their loyalty to the RSS and the Prime Minister, Congress leader Rashid Alvi has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after a clip of a youth being assaulted and a girl being molested in Bihar's Jamui went viral earlier on Monday.

Reacting strongly to the viral clip showing a youth being assaulted and a girl being molested, Alvi claimed that the deteriorating law and order situation across the country has left "no respect for women" under the BJP's governance.

"It is unfortunate that most of the BJP's Chief Ministers are incompetent, uneducated, and inexperienced. Such individuals have been appointed as Chief Ministers. Their only qualification is whether one is an RSS member or loyal to the PM. This is the criterion," Alvi told ANI here.

He further alleged that the governance model of the BJP has adversely affected both development and public safety. "As a result, there is no development across the country; the law and order situation is poor, and there is no respect left for women. As long as the BJP government remains in power, these conditions will persist throughout the country," the Congress leader added.

Congress MP questions 'Ram Raj' claims

The remarks come in the wake of widespread outrage over the Jamui incident, which sparked sharp political reactions regarding women's safety and the state of law and order. Congress Member of Parliament Manoj Kumar launched a scathing attack on the Bihar government and leaders claiming 'Ram Raj' in the state, following a disturbing viral video from Jamui showing a boy being assaulted and a minor girl being molested.

Reacting to the video that has triggered nationwide outrage on social media, Kumar questioned the governance machinery in the state and asked whether leaders who boast about development would now address the incident. "... I want to question those who speak of 'Ram Raj' and make grand speeches on stage, prominent leaders who claim that Bihar has achieved Ram Raj and boast about various developments there. Will they come forward now to speak about this incident involving the minor girl, an incident I am seeing on social media that has caused an uproar across the country? Have some shame; the entire administration and governance machinery there should be ashamed. You ought to realise that even our minor children are no longer safe; they are not safe in Bihar," he said. (ANI)