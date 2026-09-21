The 54-year-old Kovalam Lighthouse was vibrantly illuminated as part of India's 99th Lighthouse Day. All 205 lighthouses in the country were lit up to mark the occasion, celebrating their role in maritime navigation and safety.

The iconic Kovalam Lighthouse, standing majestically along Keralam’s picturesque coastline, illuminated the night sky in vibrant colours as part of the nationwide celebrations marking the 99th Lighthouse Day in India. The lighthouse, which has been standing for 54 years since its construction, was lit up as part of a special celebration during which all 205 lighthouses across the country were set to glow in festive illumination.

A Popular Tourist Destination

Located close to the Kovalam shoreline, the lighthouse is widely admired for its scenic surroundings and panoramic views of the Arabian Sea. From the top, visitors can witness the expansive coastline, the rocky formations of the sea and the picturesque Kovalam landscape. Looking towards the left, visitors can also see the Vizhinjam International Seaport, where ships regularly arrive and depart, adding to the striking maritime view.

The Kovalam Lighthouse continues to attract large numbers of visitors on days when it is open to the public, with tourists and local residents drawn to its spectacular views and distinctive coastal setting. Its operations are managed by the Directorate of Lighthouses and Lightships, Kochi.

Structure and Amenities

Constructed on a massive rock formation near the Kovalam coast, the lighthouse stands approximately 36 metres tall and has 144 steps leading from the bottom to the top. A lift facility was introduced for visitors in 2016, providing access up to the 114th step. Visitors must climb the remaining 30 steps to reach the upper section.

The lighthouse complex also offers several visitor amenities, including a children’s park, an acupressure pathway, a colourful musical fountain and a cafeteria, making it a popular attraction for tourists exploring the coastal region.

Celebrating Maritime Heritage

The construction of the lighthouse was completed on May 20, 1972, while the Lighthouse Act was passed in 1927.

Officials said the annual observance of Lighthouse Day is held to commemorate the significance of lighthouses and their role in maritime navigation and safety.

With its vibrant illumination against the backdrop of the Arabian Sea, the Kovalam Lighthouse once again became a visual highlight of Kerala’s coastline, blending the region’s maritime heritage with its natural beauty.

India celebrates Lighthouse Day annually on September 21 to mark the approval of the Lighthouse Bill by the Governor-General of British India in 1927. On this day, the historic Lighthouse Department was officially constituted for British India. (ANI)