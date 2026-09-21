A 5-month-old puppy was allegedly shot and critically injured in Nelamangala, Karnataka. A pet rescue group travelled 45 km to save the puppy and rushed it for emergency treatment. Activists have urged police to investigate the incident.

A five-month-old puppy was allegedly shot and seriously injured in Nelamangala, Karnataka, prompting calls for a police investigation into the incident. The injured puppy was reportedly found in critical condition and required urgent veterinary treatment. According to a social media post about the incident, the puppy was allegedly shot by a person who reportedly admitted to the act. The claims have not been independently verified, and authorities are yet to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged shooting.

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A pet rescue group travelled around 45 kilometres to reach the puppy and rescue it. The animal was subsequently taken for emergency medical care following the alleged attack. The incident has sparked concern among animal welfare supporters, who have urged the police and concerned authorities to investigate the matter and identify those responsible if the allegations are substantiated.

The rescuers have also called for evidence, including CCTV footage, photographs, videos, witness statements and other relevant material, to be secured as part of the investigation. A detailed veterinary report has also been sought to document the puppy's injuries. The case has raised concerns over animal cruelty and the need for appropriate legal action if the allegations are confirmed. Further details regarding the puppy's condition and any police action are awaited.