    WATCH: The spirit of Garba at the crossroads of the world

    The event showcased the rich cultural heritage of Gujarat, with attendees donning traditional Garba attire, and featured free transportation, refreshments, and participation certificates. Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the UNESCO acknowledgement, highlighting Garba's significance in preserving Indian culture

    WATCH the spirit of Garba in Times Square
    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

    The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) NY-NJ-CT-NE, in collaboration with various community organizations and the Consulate General of India NY, orchestrated a commemorative Garba celebration at Times Square, the 'Crossroads of the World.' The event marked the recent inclusion of Garba as an Intangible Cultural Heritage, a prestigious designation announced during UNESCO's 18th session in Kasane, Botswana on December 6, 2023.

    Garba, recognized as one of the oldest forms of group dance and a nine-night dance festival during Navratri, holds immense popularity in key Indian states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. It has garnered widespread appreciation among the global Indian diaspora in countries like the UAE, USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and more.

    UNESCO officially acknowledged Garba's inclusion in the Intangible Heritage List through a social media post on Wednesday. The FIA, a leading organization spearheading this initiative, extended an open invitation to the entire Indian American community to join the celebratory event at Times Square, generously supported by the Consulate General of India, NY.

    The festivities included free transportation, complimentary refreshments, and participation certificates for all performing attendees. Attendees adorned traditional Garba attire, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Gujarat. The vibrant colours and intricate designs of their attire were a visual spectacle, radiating energy and pride as they represented their culture on a global stage.

    The atmosphere at Times Square was charged with excitement and anticipation, with everyone thoroughly enjoying themselves during this momentous celebration.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his joy on 'X' over Garba's declaration as an Intangible Heritage, highlighting its significance in celebrating life, unity, and deep-rooted traditions. He commended the recognition, stating that it showcases the beauty of Indian culture to the world and inspires the preservation and promotion of heritage for future generations. The event's success was made possible through the collaborative efforts of various partner organizations, including the Consulate General of India, New York, GANA, BJANA, Bihar Foundation USA ETZ, Siddhivinayak Temple USA, and several media partners.

