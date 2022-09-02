Northeast Frontier Railway reacts to viral video of workers mishandling parcels at Guwahati station

A video of a few workers mishandling Amazon and Flipkart parcels at Guwahati railway station has gone viral on the internet. Days after the viral video made its way to the internet, Northeast Frontier Railway issued a clarification on it.

If you are active on social media, you surely must have come across a video of a few workers mishandling Amazon and Flipkart parcels at the Guwahati railway station. The shocking video has gone viral, and netizens are outraged after seeing the careless parcel handling by the workers.

The video has gained tons of criticism, leaving people to urge the railway authorities to take necessary action against the workers for their carefree handling of the parcels.

In the now-viral video, a group of workers at the railway station can be seen unloading the parcels from a halted train. What made the people angry was their carefree handling of the parcels. Workers can be seen throwing each package onto the platform from the train. The workers don't even seem to be bothered to look whether the package is a fragile one or not. Hundreds of parcels are lying on the platform in an unarranged manner. Take a look at the shocking video:

The startling video was shared by a Twitter user named Bhupender, who captioned the video by informing the people that the incident occurred at Guwahati Railway Station at 2030 hrs on 24th Mar 22. He added by saying that the halted train was New Delhi Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express(12424) and the parcels were from Amazon, Flipkart and many other such retailers. He also conveyed to the people that this is how well railways treat the parcels.

The video undoubtedly triggered a chain of criticism from the netizens. A user said shame on Indian Railways for allowing such a carefree attitude to work and urged the authorities to identify the workers and punish them for their unruly behaviour. Another user said this is the reason why customers get broken and damaged products. Many people also tagged Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways and urged him to take necessary action.

However, Northeast Frontier Railway took to Twitter and issued a clarification to the people saying that the workers handling parcels are not of the railway but are the workers of the concerned parties. Take a look at the clarification tweet.

