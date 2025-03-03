How Robotics & Autonomous Systems are revolutionising combat for the Indian Army | Explained

The Indian Army is integrating Robotics and Autonomous Systems (RAS) to enhance combat effectiveness, logistics, surveillance, and electronic warfare, ensuring technological superiority in modern warfare.

The modern battlefield is undergoing an unprecedented transformation, and the Indian Army is embracing Robotics and Autonomous Systems (RAS) as a crucial force multiplier. As India’s geopolitical realities demand rapid adaptation, the Army is integrating cutting-edge technologies to enhance operational efficiency, reduce human risk, and augment combat capability. The shift from manpower-intensive warfare to technology-enabled precision combat is no longer a choice—it is a necessity.

The Evolution of RAS in the Indian Army

The Indian Army has traditionally relied on manpower-centric approaches to conflict resolution. However, with advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI), unmanned systems, and network-centric warfare, RAS is emerging as an essential pillar of military modernisation. Recent indigenous efforts under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative have accelerated the development and deployment of autonomous combat systems, reducing reliance on foreign procurement.

To enhance border surveillance, logistics, and tactical manoeuvrability, the Indian Army has deployed Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), and remotely operated systems in active conflict zones. The induction of Heron TP drones, with an endurance of 30 hours, and the procurement of AI-powered robotic mules for logistical support are redefining military operations.

Enhancing Combat Effectiveness

One of the most significant advantages of RAS is the reduction in risk to human lives. India’s forward posts along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Line of Control (LoC) present extreme challenges, including harsh weather, difficult terrain, and constant enemy surveillance. The deployment of autonomous surveillance drones and robotic sentries ensures 24/7 monitoring with minimal human intervention, strengthening India’s defensive capabilities while protecting soldiers from unnecessary exposure.

AI-powered combat drones, such as swarm drones, have demonstrated their ability to change the dynamics of battle. The Indian Army has conducted successful trials of drone swarms capable of autonomously attacking enemy installations, representing a paradigm shift in modern combat strategies.

Autonomous Logistics and Support Systems

Military logistics is a crucial determinant of operational success, and RAS is revolutionising this domain. Autonomous supply vehicles are being deployed in difficult terrains where traditional transport proves inefficient or dangerous. The introduction of robotic mules and logistics drones ensures that essential supplies—such as ammunition, medical kits, and food—reach troops in real time, without the delays and risks associated with conventional supply chains.

The Army is also testing robotic exoskeletons to assist soldiers in high-altitude operations. These systems reduce fatigue, enhance mobility, and enable soldiers to carry heavier loads, making them highly effective for extended missions in extreme environments.

Counter-Drone and Electronic Warfare

The Indian Army is investing not only in drones and robotics for offensive capabilities but also in countering enemy RAS. Anti-drone technologies, electronic warfare systems, and directed-energy weapons (DEWs) are being integrated to neutralise enemy UAV intrusions.

The deployment of AI-based jamming systems enables the disabling of hostile drones before they breach Indian airspace, ensuring complete aerial superiority. Swarm drone defence technology is another critical area of focus. Recent border skirmishes have underscored the potential for drone warfare, prompting the development of counter-swarm AI systems that can neutralise multiple drones simultaneously.

Reports suggest that India is investing in high-powered laser systems to disable incoming drones, with successful tests indicating interceptions at ranges of 1.5 to 2 km.

Indigenous Development and Future Prospects

Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian defence start-ups are at the forefront of RAS development. Indigenous UAVs such as Rustom-II, capable of flying for up to 24 hours, and Archer-NG, along with AI-driven combat bots, are evidence of India’s growing self-reliance in defence technology.

The Indian Army’s Future Infantry Combat Vehicles (FICVs) and Autonomous Armoured Platforms are being developed with advanced AI for combat support roles, significantly reducing human dependency in high-risk zones. These platforms will feature autonomous navigation, threat detection, and firepower deployment capabilities, aligning India’s military transformation with global trends.

The Path Ahead

As India faces increasing security challenges, the Indian Army’s integration of Robotics and Autonomous Systems ensures a decisive technological edge. The future battlefield will be characterised by AI-driven warfare, man-machine teaming, and fully autonomous combat units.

The transition from conventional to tech-driven warfare is more than just an upgrade—it is a strategic necessity. The Indian Army’s embrace of Robotics and Autonomous Systems represents a significant leap toward modern warfare, ensuring agility, precision, and battlefield dominance.

With focused investment in indigenous innovation and combat-tested deployments, India is reinforcing its position as a formidable military power, prepared for the next generation of conflict.

The era of autonomous warfare is here, and the Indian Army is ready to lead the charge.

(Ashu Maan is an Associate Fellow at the Centre for Land Warfare Studies. He is currently pursuing his PhD from Amity University, Noida, in Defence and Strategic Studies.)

