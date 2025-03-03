Maharani 4 teaser OUT: Huma Qureshi returns as Rani Bharti in gripping political drama [WATCH]

Since its 2021 debut, Maharani has captivated audiences with its gripping political drama. Huma Qureshi returns in Season 4, promising intense power struggles and loyalty tests. With a compelling teaser and production underway, anticipation for the new season on SonyLIV is at an all-time high

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 8:07 PM IST

Since its debut in 2021, Maharani has remained a dominant force in the political drama genre, drawing audiences in with its gripping narrative and stellar performances. Now, Huma Qureshi is set to reprise her role in the much-anticipated fourth season. The makers have finally unveiled the teaser, hinting at yet another intense and dramatic journey. In the teaser, Huma delivers a powerful monologue, reaffirming her deep connection with Bihar—her ‘family’—while issuing a stern warning to those who dare challenge her authority.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

The teaser for Maharani 4 offers a captivating glimpse into the upcoming season, with Huma Qureshi in full command, radiating confidence and power. She acknowledges the various titles and labels associated with her but makes it clear that power is not what drives her. Instead, her loyalty to Bihar remains her ultimate motivation. Emphasizing this, she asserts that any threat to her ‘family’ will have consequences, reinforcing the fierce and determined persona that audiences have come to admire.

Oscar 2025: 'I'm Still Here' directed by Walter Salles wins Best International Film award; Read on

SonyLIV heightened the excitement for Maharani 4 by sharing the teaser with an announcement urging viewers to get ready to welcome the queen for the fourth time. The teaser’s release sparked immense enthusiasm among fans. Rajkummar Rao expressed his eagerness, stating that he could not wait for the new season. Fans echoed the sentiment, calling it the most awaited series, with one enthusiastically exclaiming in excitement and another speculating that it might premiere in April. While the official release date remains undisclosed, anticipation for the new season is at an all-time high.

Meanwhile, on February 18, 2025, the team officially commenced production for Maharani 4. The announcement was accompanied by an image of a clapboard marked ‘muhurat,’ symbolizing the beginning of filming. The post also confirmed that Subhash Kapoor continues as the creative head of the show, with Puneet Prakash directing. Anurag Solanki has joined as the cinematographer, while Naren Kumar and Dimple Kharbanda lead the production.

Sharing the news of the shoot’s commencement, the makers expressed gratitude, attributing the show’s return to the overwhelming love and support from fans. Behind-the-scenes images captured the creative team’s excitement as they immersed themselves in shaping the next chapter of this acclaimed series.

Over the years, Maharani has seen different directors leading each season, with Karan Sharma directing the first, Ravindra Gautam helming the second, and Saurabh Bhave taking charge of the third. The political saga continues to thrive under Huma Qureshi’s compelling portrayal of Rani Bharti, supported by an ensemble cast featuring Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti, Inaamulhaq, and others. As Maharani 4 gears up for another high-stakes political drama, fans eagerly await its arrival on SonyLIV.

