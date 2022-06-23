Watch: Mob trashes man for kissing wife in Ayodhya’s Saryu River; Video goes viral

A recent video of a group of youth abusing and trashing a man for kissing his wife while taking a bath in Ayodhya's Ram ki Paidi is going viral. Ram ki Paidi is a string of ghats on the bank of River Saryu in Ayodhya of Uttar Pradesh.

The video shows a man standing with his wife on the riverbank. A group of youth surrounding the couple can be seen angry and shouting at the couple. A youth from the crowd walks towards the man and drags him out of the river by pulling his hand. As he refuses, the youth begins to slap him, and the others standing near join him. They hurled abuses at him, slapped him on his face, and even poured blows on him.

Terming the act of kissing as vulgar, the people surrounded the couple and maltreated the man. The wife tried her best to stop the crowd from beating her husband, but she was overpowered by the people and who dragged her aside. The incident was recorded on a mobile camera, and the video has been doing rounds on the internet since Wednesday evening.

A youth from the crowd beats the man and can be heard asking the man to get out of the premises and saying he should be ashamed to do such acts. Another man, while slapping the man, says such vulgarity will not be tolerated in Ayodhya and asks the man to get out of the river.

As per the media reports, Shailesh Pandey, a Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Ayodhya, said that the incident occurred a week ago and till now, they have not received any complaint in connection with the matter. He also added that the police are trying to identify the couple, and if FIR is lodged regarding the incident, police will take appropriate legal action against the attackers.

