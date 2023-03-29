Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Karnataka farmer kisses PM Modi photo on bus; says he will conquer the world

    Earlier today, the Election Commission of India announced that Assembly elections in Karnataka will be held in a single phase on May 10 setting the stage for yet another showdown between the ruling BJP and the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    Watch Farmer kisses PM Modi photo on bus; says he will conqueror of the world AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 10:14 PM IST

    "I was getting a thousand rupees, you made me get Rs 500 more. You decided to give Rs 5 lakhs for our health care, you will conquer the world," these are the words of an old farmer from Karnataka standing in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's portrait and saying them with emotion.

    Yes, while Karnataka assembly election is all set to be held in May this year, a video of a farmer singing and praising PM Modi and kissing his portrait on a bus has gone viral. A portrait of PM Modi has been placed on the KSRTC bus as an advertisement for the G20 summit. The farmer was seen showering praises and thanked him for good governance.

    Also read: Karnataka Election 2023: Retaining power in state will help BJP maintain momentum

    Seeing the photo of PM Modi on the bus the farmer said that he would get Rs 1000 in the post office account and PM Modi raised Rs 500 more. He also said that Rs 5 lakh had been alloted for his health benefit for a year.

    Watch the video here:

    Earlier today, the Election Commission of India announced that Assembly elections in Karnataka will be held in a single phase on May 10 setting the stage for yet another showdown between the ruling BJP and the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    Also read: Karnataka Election 2023: JD(S) SWOT analysis - Battle for survival or king maker/king again?

    Announcing the poll schedule at a news conference in Delhi on Wednesday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said votes will be counted on May 13. As the political temperature in Karnataka hots up on a range of issues, the BJP hopes to buck a nearly four-decade-old trend to retain power and script history while the Congress will seek to upstage its saffron rival to up its stakes as a key challenger.

    No political party has won a successive mandate in the state since 1985 and the BJP is eager to rewrite this bit of history and retain its southern citadel.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023: Retaining power in state will help BJP maintain momentum

    Karnataka Election 2023: Retaining power in state will help BJP maintain momentum

    'Two persons misbehaved with me at the age of six': Collector Divya S Iyer recalls her ordeal anr

    '2 persons misbehaved with me when I was just six': Collector in Kerala's Pathanamthitta recalls her ordeal

    Tripunithura Custodial Death: Victim was assaulted only by SI, claims Police Commissioner anr

    Sub-Inspector suspended for Kerala custodial death, SHRC registers case

    BJP says it will return to power with 'thumping majority' in Karnataka

    BJP says it will return to power with 'thumping majority' in Karnataka

    Karnataka Election 2023: JD(S) SWOT analysis - Battle for survival or king maker/king again snt

    Karnataka Election 2023: JD(S) SWOT analysis - Battle for survival or king maker/king again?

    Recent Stories

    IIT Delhi MTech Admission 2023 deadline extended until April 6; apply at iitd.ac.in - adt

    IIT Delhi MTech Admission 2023 deadline extended until April 6; apply at iitd.ac.in

    Karnataka Election 2023: Retaining power in state will help BJP maintain momentum

    Karnataka Election 2023: Retaining power in state will help BJP maintain momentum

    RRR star NTR Jr stays away from Ram Charan's birthday bash AHA

    RRR star NTR Jr stays away from Ram Charan’s birthday bash?

    'Two persons misbehaved with me at the age of six': Collector Divya S Iyer recalls her ordeal anr

    '2 persons misbehaved with me when I was just six': Collector in Kerala's Pathanamthitta recalls her ordeal

    Tripunithura Custodial Death: Victim was assaulted only by SI, claims Police Commissioner anr

    Sub-Inspector suspended for Kerala custodial death, SHRC registers case

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon