Watch: Karnataka farmer kisses PM Modi photo on bus; says he will conquer the world

Earlier today, the Election Commission of India announced that Assembly elections in Karnataka will be held in a single phase on May 10 setting the stage for yet another showdown between the ruling BJP and the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"I was getting a thousand rupees, you made me get Rs 500 more. You decided to give Rs 5 lakhs for our health care, you will conquer the world," these are the words of an old farmer from Karnataka standing in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's portrait and saying them with emotion.

Yes, while Karnataka assembly election is all set to be held in May this year, a video of a farmer singing and praising PM Modi and kissing his portrait on a bus has gone viral. A portrait of PM Modi has been placed on the KSRTC bus as an advertisement for the G20 summit. The farmer was seen showering praises and thanked him for good governance.

Seeing the photo of PM Modi on the bus the farmer said that he would get Rs 1000 in the post office account and PM Modi raised Rs 500 more. He also said that Rs 5 lakh had been alloted for his health benefit for a year.

Watch the video here:

Announcing the poll schedule at a news conference in Delhi on Wednesday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said votes will be counted on May 13. As the political temperature in Karnataka hots up on a range of issues, the BJP hopes to buck a nearly four-decade-old trend to retain power and script history while the Congress will seek to upstage its saffron rival to up its stakes as a key challenger.

No political party has won a successive mandate in the state since 1985 and the BJP is eager to rewrite this bit of history and retain its southern citadel.