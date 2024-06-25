Pune Porsche crash: CM Eknath Shinde meets parents Of victims, announces Rs 10 Lakh aid for each family

The meeting took place at his Varsha residence and the chief minister was joined by Omprakash Awadhiya and Suresh Koshta, father of Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta respectively. Chief Minister Shinde decided to provide Rs 10 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as a special consideration to the families of the two deceased children.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met with the relatives of those who perished in the notorious Porsche car crash in Pune last month and gave them his word that the investigation will be expedited to guarantee prompt justice.

Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, two software engineers, died in a horrifying automobile incident on May 19 when a 17-year-old kid who was reportedly driving a Porsche at a fast speed while inebriated collided with their bike.

Chief Minister Shinde announced the government's decision to provide the families of the two dead children a special consideration of Rs 10 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, stating that the government completely understands the anguish caused by the tragic death of the young children.

Meanwhile, as far as the case is concerned, a sessions court in Pune on Friday granted bail to the father of the juvenile accused in one of the cases.

The court also granted bail to five other accused, including the owner and managers of two bars, who were arrested for allegedly serving liquor to underage patrons. The police had registered three separate cases linked to the accident.

