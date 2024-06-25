Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Telangana SHOCKER! Tribal woman tortured for a week, chilli powder rubbed into eyes, private parts (WATCH)

    In Nagarkurnool, Telangana, a Chenchu tribal woman endured torture, including beatings and chilli powder applied to her eyes and genitals, allegedly by her sister, brother-in-law, and others over a financial dispute. Authorities have arrested the accused, highlighting issues of violence and discrimination against tribal communities, and prompting calls for justice and reforms.

    Telangana SHOCKER! Tribal woman tortured for a week, chilli powder rubbed into eyes, private parts (WATCH) vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 25, 2024, 4:41 PM IST

    In a harrowing incident from Telangana's Nagarkurnool district, a 26-year-old Chenchu tribal woman endured a week-long ordeal of torture, including beatings and the application of chilli powder to her eyes and genitals. This horryfying act was allegedly perpetrated by four individuals, including her sister and brother-in-law, over a dispute involving money borrowed by the victim.

    Reports indicate that the woman had borrowed money from a local farmer, Bandi Venkatesh, agreeing to work on his farm in return. However, a disagreement ensued, prompting her to abruptly leave her work, which also involved her sister. Enraged by her departure, Venkatesh reportedly tracked her down and forcibly brought her back to his farm. However, another report from TOI indicates that she was beaten allegedly for not agreeing to work in the fields. 

    The situation escalated when villagers confronted the woman over the financial dispute, leading to a violent mob attack captured in disturbing videos. The footage shows the victim, clad in a pink saree, surrounded by agitated villagers, with one man violently assaulting her by stomping on her and another woman viciously kicking and slapping her.

    The victim, initially treated at a district hospital, was later transferred to Hyderabad's Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences for advanced medical care.

    The incident has sparked outrage and calls for justice across the state, with authorities swiftly arresting the accused individuals. The arrested include Bandi Venkatesh and his wife, along with the victim's sister and her husband. They have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those about sexual assault and attempt to murder, as well as under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

    Leaders and officials, including Telangana's Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, have expressed solidarity with the victim and assured that all medical expenses will be covered by the government. 

     

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2024, 4:50 PM IST
