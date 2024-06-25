OnePlus Nord 3 to Moto G84: 5 alternatives to latest OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite

If you’re disappointed by OnePlus’s new phone, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, you’re not alone. The good thing is, there are enough options in the market, for you to consider over it.

There are several noteworthy improvements available with the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, including as an AMOLED screen that is brighter and 80W quick charging. The phone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 CPU that is three years old. Since the release of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite three years ago, OnePlus has actually been using the same chipset in these phones. Thus, you're not alone if the latest phone from OnePlus disappoints you. The good news is that there are many of alternatives available for you to weigh before making a decision.





1. Moto G84 The Moto G84 costs Rs 18,999 and is available in a single 12GB/256GB variant. This phone has a 6.55-inch full HD+ pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a centrally located punch cutout. Its 5,000mAh battery with 33W quick charging and Snapdragon 695 CPU are located under the hood. It features a 16MP selfie camera in addition to a dual back camera arrangement with 50MP wide and 8MP ultrawide. This phone has two speakers as well.

2. Lava Blaze Curve A curved 120Hz AMOLED screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery are all combined into one device called the Lava Blaze Curve. Lava's main selling point, while running an outdated version of Android 13, is that it provides a nearly stock experience free of bloatware and advertisements. For 8GB or 128GB, the Blaze Curve 5G begins at Rs 17,999.

3. iQOO Z9 The MediaTek Dimensity 7200 powered iQOO Z9 is billed as the fastest phone under Rs 20,000. A 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS and 4K video recording capability (@30 frames per second) is also featured on the iQOO Z9. The phone comes with Android 14 pre-installed and is priced at Rs 19,999 for 8GB or 128GB. In addition to offering quality-of-life upgrades like dual speakers, a quick AMOLED display, Wi-Fi 6, and an IP54 rating, this phone is one you should absolutely check out while you're in the market.

4. Realme Narzo 70 Pro Another strong rival is the Narzo 70 Pro, which has a glass back with an eye-catching dual-tone finish. With an IP54 certification, the chassis is flat. A 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits can be found on the front. Support for HDR10+ is available. Realme's clever use of rainwater is also. The MediaTek Dimensity 7050 CPU, together with Realme UI 5.0, which is based on Android 14, powers the Narzo 70 Pro.



5. OnePlus Nord 3 Right now, the OnePlus Nord 3 is the company's main competitor to the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, largely due to Amazon. The OnePlus Nord 3 is available for purchase on the e-commerce platform for as little as Rs 19,998 (Rs 19,999 if you choose the green model) during a discount sale event. In every way, the Nord 3 is a far better phone than the others. Its glass back is IP54 splash resistant and composed of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The alert slider from OnePlus is still there. Under the hood, the phone has the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

