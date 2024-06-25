Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: KINFRA facilitated Rs 2232 cr investment in over three years, says Minister P Rajeev

    According to Minister P Rajeev, Kerala attracted investments totaling Rs 2232.66 crore through Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA). These investments have led to the creation of 27,000 jobs in the private sector.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 25, 2024, 4:14 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Minister P Rajeev said that over the past three years, Kerala has attracted investments totaling Rs 2232.66 crore through Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA). These investments have led to the creation of 27,000 jobs in the private sector. The minister highlighted that during this period, KINFRA facilitated 35% of the total investments and contributed to 40% of the employment opportunities in Kerala, indicating significant industrial sector growth under the second Pinarayi government.

    A total of 1273 acres of land has been acquired across two nodes for the Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor. In the Palakkad node alone, the project anticipates attracting investments worth Rs 10,000 crore and generating over 1 lakh employment opportunities. Additionally, the Minister mentioned that the establishment of the Global City is projected to bring in investments amounting to Rs 3000 crore and create 30,000 jobs once it materialises.

    KINFRA has achieved significant milestones recently, including the development of the Advanced Technology Park in Ramanattukara, Spices Park in Thodupuzha, and the Kakkanad International Exhibition cum Convention Centre. They have also allocated an IT building to Tata Alexey at the KINFRA Film and Video Park in Thiruvananthapuram and established a Standard Design Factory in the KINFRA Techno Industrial Park in Kakkanchery, Malappuram. The newly launched TCS Innovation Park in Kakanad's Electronic Manufacturing Cluster and the ongoing construction of India's first Graphene Park at KINFRA Defense Park in Ottapalam are further notable achievements. Further, the upcoming projects like the Standard Design Factory in Mattannur, the Petrochemical Park in Kochi, Phase II of the Standard Design Factory in Thiruvananthapuram, and Unity Mall highlight KINFRA's commitment to enhancing Kerala's industrial infrastructure and economic growth.
     

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2024, 4:14 PM IST
