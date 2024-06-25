'Shameful': Outrage erupts as Owaisi says 'Jai Palestine' and not 'Jai Hind' while take oath as LS MP (WATCH)

Asaduddin Owaisi, the AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP, exclaimed "Jai Palestine" during his swearing-in ceremony as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Asaduddin Owaisi, the AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP, exclaimed "Jai Palestine" during his swearing-in ceremony as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Taking oath for his fifth term in the Lok Sabha, Owaisi reaffirmed his commitment to sincerely advocate for the issues facing India's marginalized communities in a post on X later.

As Asaduddin Owaisi proceeded to take his oath, BJP MPs began chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. Despite the chants, Owaisi remained composed and took his oath in Urdu, concluding with "Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine".

In 2019, Owaisi concluded his oath with the words "Jai Bhim, Allahu Akbar and Jai Hind".

Owaisi emerged victorious over BJP candidate Madhavi Latha in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for the Hyderabad constituency.

Massive social media outburst took place following Owaisi's oath-taking ceremony, with several users slamming him for missing out on saying 'Jai Hindi' at the end.

"Owaisi remembers to chant “Jai Palestine” during his oath-taking as Member of India’s Parliament, but conveniently forgets to chant Jai Hind," wrote one user on X.

Another added, "His loyalties and priorities are clear. Nation doesn't figure.... neither first nor last."

"Jai Palestine? As if Palestine is providing jobs, food and better roads and opportunities to local Telangana residents," said a third user.

A fourth remarked, "He needs to be sent packing to Palestine."

Here's a look at some of the reactions on X:

Latest Videos