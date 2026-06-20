Hanuman Garhi head priest Mahant Sanjay Das backs the SIT probe into Ram Mandir offering allegations. He expressed confidence that the truth will be revealed and demanded the harshest action against anyone found guilty, irrespective of influence.

Priests Express Confidence in SIT Probe

Expressing confidence in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into allegations related to Ram Mandir offerings, Hanuman Garhi head priest Mahant Sanjay Das on Saturday said the investigation would bring out the truth and that strict action should be taken against anyone found guilty.

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Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Das said, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has formed the SIT, so it's certain that the truth will be revealed. Whoever is found guilty in the Ram Temple offerings will definitely face the harshest possible action, no matter how influential they are."

He urged political parties to refrain from commenting on the issue while the investigation is underway. "As for the political parties that are profiting off the name of Lord Ram, please stop this. The SIT was formed for this very purpose: to investigate. So, there's no need for anyone to interfere or say anything," he said.

Referring to the handling of offerings, Sanjay Das said all aspects of the matter were being examined. He added that if any irregularities were established, action should be taken against all those found responsible. "As far as the investigation in SBI is concerned, SBI used to go to collect the money, but somewhere along the way, SBI stopped going there. After that, the money started coming through the trust. That investigation is ongoing. Whoever is found guilty in this, whether it's SBI employees, trust officials, trust members, or even lower-level people, will face strict action," he said.

Mahant Shashikant Das, Head of Saryu Nitya Aarti, also appealed for patience and said the findings of the SIT probe should be awaited. "The SIT has been formed at the request of the Trust. The investigation is underway. Be patient. Give it a few days, and the truth will be revealed on its own," he told ANI.

Corruption Allegations Surface

Meanwhile, retired engineer Dinanath Verma, formerly associated with the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, has reportedly alleged major corruption charges and a 40 per cent commission-related scandal involving trust member Dr Anil Mishra. Verma has also claimed that he was removed from his position after raising concerns.

Responding to the allegations, Shashikant Das distanced himself from the matter. "I don't even know who Dinanath is. First of all, I gave the land (for building administrative office) to the General Secretary and the Trust officials who came to me. I gave it to them for building an office at their request... I have nothing to do with it," he said.

The remarks come after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced that a Special Investigation Team has been constituted to probe the matter flagged by the trust, and appealed to all Ram devotees and political parties to refrain from making "baseless comments" until the investigation is complete. (ANI)