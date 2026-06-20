TN Fisheries Minister Sreenath visited the family of deceased seafarer Nishanth in Thoothukudi. He assured them of govt support, including bringing back his mortal remains, a job for his wife, and support for his children's education.

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister Sreenath on Saturday visited the residence of deceased seafarer Nishanth in Thoothukudi, offered condolences to the bereaved family and assured them of all possible assistance from the state government.

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Nishanth, a native of Thoothukudi, was serving as a Second Officer on an Oman-bound cargo vessel. He reportedly fell ill during the voyage and allegedly did not receive timely medical assistance, leading to his death.

The Minister met Nishanth's parents and other family members and expressed sorrow over the young seafarer's demise. He said the Tamil Nadu government shared the grief of the bereaved family and assured them that appropriate action would be taken regarding their concerns.

Government Pledges Full Support

During the visit, Sreenath listened to the demands and grievances raised by the family and said efforts were underway to coordinate with the concerned authorities to ensure that all necessary arrangements were made to bring Nishanth's mortal remains back home at the earliest.

He further said that plans were being made to provide Nishanth's wife, Sarabin, with a suitable job opportunity in the department or a related sector in accordance with her educational qualifications.

The Minister also assured support for the future and education of the couple's two children, a three-year-old daughter and a ten-month-old baby. He said both personal and departmental assistance would be extended to help secure the family's future.

Repatriation and Communication

According to Sreenath, officials were maintaining regular communication with the embassy and other authorities involved in the repatriation process and were receiving updates on a regular basis. He expressed hope that Nishanth's body would arrive on Sunday.

Probe into Company's Role

Regarding support from the company concerned, the Minister said a formal request had been made seeking official records and that appropriate action was being pursued. He added that decisions regarding compensation or any legal assistance would be taken after discussions with the government and relevant authorities and in accordance with established rules and procedures.

Wife Appeals for Justice and a Job

Speaking about her family's situation, Sarabin sought justice in connection with her husband's death and appealed for government support. She said she wanted to see her husband's body and requested assistance for the future of her children.

Sarabin, who said she has completed an MA and B.Ed, also appealed for a permanent employment opportunity to support her family.

She further stated that the family had not received any official communication from the company regarding Nishanth's death.

Local administration officials, Fisheries Department personnel and party members accompanied the Minister during the visit.

The Minister's visit comes amid growing demands for justice for Nishanth and efforts by authorities to facilitate the return of his mortal remains.